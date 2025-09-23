A Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince William and Princess Kate Reveals the Fall Bag You Need in Your Closet Right Now

New royal photos aren't exactly what one would expect from Survivor alum Bret LaBelle, but on September 19, the reality star and Boston police lieutenant shared a never-before-seen picture of Prince William and Princess Kate. The couple visited Boston in 2022 to attend the Earthshot Prize, and although the Princess of Wales was wearing a familiar outfit in LaBelle's photo, she was carrying a new-to-us handbag.

Wearing the brown Alexander McQueen coat and orange Gabriela Hearst sweater and skirt set she sported to tour the Boston shoreline, Kate beamed as she posed with LaBelle and Prince William in the image. But it's her rich brown croc-print bag that stood out in the photo, as she wasn't photographed carrying one during the event at the time.

As a huge fan of luxury British brand Lalage Beaumont, I was thrilled to see Kate carrying the label's Fonteyn Mignon Orinoco bag—a smaller version of the East West style I carried at Royal Ascot this year. While the on-trend chestnut shade the Princess of Wales is holding in the picture is no longer available, the purse is available in a similar taupe hue, as well as a rainbow of other colors.

Prince William and Princess Kate are seen with Bret LaBelle during their 2022 visit to Boston. (Image credit: Bret LaBelle/Instagram)

The couple toured the city to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline amid climate change. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate isn't the only royal fan of Lalage Beaumont's handcrafted leather bags. Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, has also been spotting the brand's Odette Mini Dolomite bag, which she owns in a rich wine shade that's perfect for fall.

As for his royal encounter, LaBelle shared his photo after Donald and Melania Trump traveled to Windsor Castle for an official state visit last week.

"In honor of the Royal visit this week, here’s a shot of me greeting Prince William and Princess Catherine. Such an honor to meet them — both super down to earth and easy to talk to. The Prince of Wales was very friendly, and the Princess of Wales is just as stunning in person as she is on TV. Grateful for the experience! 👑🤴👸," he wrote.

Along with revealing Kate's unseen bag, LaBelle also shared that William and Kate have watched Survivor. Responding to one person's comment, he wrote, "they were fans! They prefer old school survivor."