Princess Kate Brings Back the Polka Dot Trend for a Special Night Out With Prince William in London

The Princess of Wales is positively glowing.

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Princess Kate wears a polka dot dress and joins Prince William at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 7, 2026
(Image credit: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
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Princess Kate is about to inspire a plethora of polka dot purchases. To attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 7, the Princess of Wales brought back a classic outfit from her closet, while reigniting the celeb-beloved polka dot trend.

On Saturday night, Princess Kate joined Prince William at the annual event, which honors "the service and sacrifices made by the British and Commonwealth armed forces community," per the official website.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales rewore her Alessandra Rich Polka-Dot Pleated Midi Dress in Black, which she originally debuted at a memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022. The classic dress features a high neckline and a drop-waist silhouette, and is constructed from silk crepe de chine.

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Princess Kate wears a polka dot dress and joins Prince William at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 7, 2026

Princess Kate rewears her Alessandra Rich polka dot dress.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"In the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen, personal testimonies, storytelling, music, and performances express the nation's gratitude to serving personnel, veterans, and their families," the Royal British Legion's website explained. "The production also marks the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms and why it is important to always remember the vital contribution of the armed forces community. "

Princess Kate wears a polka dot dress and joins Prince William at The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance event at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 7, 2026

Princess Kate pairs her Alessandra Rich polka dot dress with slingback pumps.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Kate and William joined Queen Camilla and King Charles at the event, which takes place the night before Remembrance Sunday.

Kate paired the dress with sheer black tights, a belt from ba&sh, black slingback pumps, and a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair partially tied back and cascading in wavy curls. And as for her outfit, Winter 2026 and polka dots might be about to experience the "Kate effect."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.