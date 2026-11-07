Princess Kate Brings Back the Polka Dot Trend for a Special Night Out With Prince William in London

Princess Kate is about to inspire a plethora of polka dot purchases. To attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 7, the Princess of Wales brought back a classic outfit from her closet, while reigniting the celeb-beloved polka dot trend.
For the occasion, the Princess of Wales rewore her Alessandra Rich Polka-Dot Pleated Midi Dress in Black, which she originally debuted at a memorial service for Prince Philip in 2022. The classic dress features a high neckline and a drop-waist silhouette, and is constructed from silk crepe de chine.
"In the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen, personal testimonies, storytelling, music, and performances express the nation's gratitude to serving personnel, veterans, and their families," the Royal British Legion's website explained. "The production also marks the sacrifices of those who have defended our freedoms and why it is important to always remember the vital contribution of the armed forces community. "
Kate paired the dress with sheer black tights, a belt from ba&sh, black slingback pumps, and a matching clutch bag. She wore her hair partially tied back and cascading in wavy curls. And as for her outfit, Winter 2026 and polka dots might be about to experience the "Kate effect."
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