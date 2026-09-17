Rihanna Pairs a Peekaboo Bra With a Bedazzled Dior Bag for Céline Dion's Paris Show

Last weekend, when Céline Dion returned to the stage after six years in Dior, Schiaparelli, Tom Ford, Givenchy, and Alaïa, the icon invited her fans to dress up for the Paris concert residency, too. Even Rihanna followed suit at the September 16 show, wearing an elevated take on the peekaboo bra trend and a bedazzled It bag from one of Dion's favorite fashion houses.
After the Grammy winner belted the last note in "All By Myself," Rihanna rushed to her favorite French restaurant, César, in a pinstripe navy blue suit, worn over a lacy balconette bra. Styling lingerie in place of shirts isn't a special occasion-only trend for RiRi. (She's the founder of the lingerie and loungewear brand, Savage x Fenty, after all.) She loved the look while pregnant, but it's also become a fixture of her date-night fashion. Early in the year, an almost identical bralette emerged from beneath the "Stay" singer's orange slip dress from Saint Laurent.
To accessorize her concert outfit, Rihanna paired slim rectangular sunglasses with pointy snakeskin pumps, a bold red lip, and a Lady Dior Bag covered in so many sparkles that Dion could likely see it from the stage.
It was only right that she brought a new Dior bag. While in Paris, the brand ambassador has carried nothing but purses from creative director Jonathan Anderson's collections, including the Small Dior Toujours Hobo.
This time, she sourced the unreleased Cruise 2027 collection. The Lady Dior silhouette—known for its square-shaped body, hand straps, and D.I.O.R. charms—was covered in cascading tiers of fringe, sculpted from metallic silver sequins.
The concert comes nearly four weeks after RiRi and Dion arrived in Paris within days of each other, their luggage overflowing with high-fashion outfits from Chanel and Dior and Tom Ford and Loewe, respectively.
The pop stars don't just share an affinity for styling luxury looks on the daily, but also for Anderson's Dior. While Rihanna attends every fashion show from the French atelier that she can, Dion opens her performance in a bespoke pleated gown inspired by the famous “Francis Poulenc” dress from Christian Dior's Spring 1950 Couture collection.
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During rehearsals for her residency, Dion also waved to fans outside her hotel in another custom Dior look: a teal-and-indigo leather skirt set, featuring a high-collar shirt worn backwards. Was this an homage to her legendary backwards tuxedo at the 1999 Oscars, designed by John Galliano at Dior?
All this to say? If Rihanna met Dion backstage after the show, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer certainly applauded her purse—as blinding as the Heart of the Ocean itself.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.