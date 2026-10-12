Princess Kate Is “All About Elegance” With This Simple Etiquette Trick, According To Expert

Whether it's an Emma Bridgewater mug or a royal tea cup and saucer, Princess Kate is known to take her tea with a little milk and no sugar. She rarely enjoys a drink or any of the food on offer at royal events, but at certain engagements—like tea parties or coffee mornings—she will enjoy a good “cuppa,” always maintaining that royal elegance that she carries off so well. Etiquette expert Laura Windsor praised Princess Kate’s tea party trick in a recent documentary, revealing the etiquette secret that can make you look like a princess.
In an episode of the Channel 5's series Buckingham Palace: A Year in the Life, etiquette expert Laura Windsor shared some royally-approved etiquette tricks to looking the part. "When you're drinking tea, try and look inside the cup because it looks more elegant,” she instructed. “There's nothing worse than sipping your tea with googly eyes, so always look into the cup.” Windsor praised the princess by saying “Princess Catherine does this beautifully. She looks inside the cup, she knows exactly what she's doing and that is all about elegance."
Princess Kate recently showed off these etiquette skills as she hosted a tea party at Windsor Castle last month. Sipping cups of tea from Royal Collection china, Princess Kate shared in an Instagram post, “It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.” The botanical tea set that Princess Kate chose for the occasion is described by the Royal Collection’s website as “the essence of elegance and heritage.”
The Chelsea porcelain tea cup and saucer are a “testament to heritage and artistry” that was “inspired by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s botanical porcelain collection dating back to circa 1750.” These subtle, thoughtful choices—from a heritage china set to modern etiquette rules—show just how much Princess Kate’s elegance shines throughout.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour,Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.