One of Princess Kate's Hobbies Started as an Unexpected Gift and Was Initially Kept Secret From Prince William, Says Royal Source

While appearing on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal photographer Arthur Edwards—who is currently promoting his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?—revealed how he helped inspire one of Princess Kate's most important hobbies.
During a 2012 visit to the the Solomon Islands, Edwards photographed the Princess of Wales, who subsequently asked to have a private conversation with him.
Edwards recalled, "I went over and showed her the camera and showed her what it does and I said, 'Would you like one?' And she said, 'Yes.' So I rang the camera company and asked them to send her one."
Royal fans will already know that Princess Kate has since become a keen photographer, even regularly sharing her own pictures on social media.
Arthur Edwards
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Edwards also noted that, initially, Prince William seemingly had no idea that the royal photographer had helped to start Princess Kate's new hobby.
As the royal photographer shared, "And I can't remember the timings, but afterwards we were in Bhutan on another job, and they came down this mountain and I'm taking the pictures with my little camera, and William goes, 'Catherine's got a camera just like that!'"
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At the time, Edwards decided to keep the camera acquisition a secret from the Prince of Wales. "I didn't let slip that I'd arranged it for her," he explained.
After being the subject of millions of photographs, Princess Kate was seemingly inspired to get behind the camera herself. Luckily, she knew just the person to ask.