One of Princess Kate's Hobbies Started as an Unexpected Gift and Was Initially Kept Secret From Prince William, Says Royal Source

"I didn't let slip that I'd arranged it for her."

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Princess Kate and Prince William in 2025 in an outdoors setting wearing country inspired clothing
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Princess Kate and Prince William have been together since they attended college, so it's likely that they know just about everything about one another. However, according to a royal source, one of Princess Kate's hobbies initially started out as a secret from Prince William.

While appearing on Hello! magazine's "A Right Royal Podcast," royal photographer Arthur Edwards—who is currently promoting his new book, Cup of Tea, Arthur?—revealed how he helped inspire one of Princess Kate's most important hobbies.

During a 2012 visit to the the Solomon Islands, Edwards photographed the Princess of Wales, who subsequently asked to have a private conversation with him.

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Edwards recalled, "I went over and showed her the camera and showed her what it does and I said, 'Would you like one?' And she said, 'Yes.' So I rang the camera company and asked them to send her one."

Royal fans will already know that Princess Kate has since become a keen photographer, even regularly sharing her own pictures on social media.

Prince William wearing a formal uniform walking next to Princess Kate in a yellow gown and tiara

"I went over and showed her the camera and showed her what it does and I said, 'Would you like one?'"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Edwards also noted that, initially, Prince William seemingly had no idea that the royal photographer had helped to start Princess Kate's new hobby.

As the royal photographer shared, "And I can't remember the timings, but afterwards we were in Bhutan on another job, and they came down this mountain and I'm taking the pictures with my little camera, and William goes, 'Catherine's got a camera just like that!'"

Prince William and Princess Kate, wearing a green plaid skirt, walking next to each other

"I didn't let slip that I'd arranged it for her."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, Edwards decided to keep the camera acquisition a secret from the Prince of Wales. "I didn't let slip that I'd arranged it for her," he explained.

After being the subject of millions of photographs, Princess Kate was seemingly inspired to get behind the camera herself. Luckily, she knew just the person to ask.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.