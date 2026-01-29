Prince William Suggests Royal Sleepover at his New Windsor House

It’s a good thing that Prince William’s new family home, Forest Lodge, has eight bedrooms, because he just suggested a big sleepover at his house in Windsor. On a visit to BBC Children in Need’s We Move FWD program in North London, Prince William joked, “sure, why not? I mean everyone come and stay.”

While meeting volunteers at the Ubele Initiative, a Black-led community hub in North London, a volunteer told Prince William “my family lives in Windsor.” The comment was made as a friendly connection with the prince, who lives on the Windsor Great Park estate with his family. Prince William jokingly replied “do they? Are you inviting them over to stay?” The group burst into laughter—the prince included—before he said “it feels like that’s what just happened!” The volunteer replied, through giggles, “I really didn’t mean that, no!” Prince William clearly enjoyed the joking interaction, because he replied “sure, why not? I mean everyone come and stay” at his Windsor home.

Prince William laughs with staff during a visit to the BBC Children In Need's We Move FWD program. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team joked about staying over at Prince William's Windsor home. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The interaction showed Prince William’s cool and easy rapport with people on these visits, which can often be nerve-wracking for the groups he is visiting. Prince William was meeting with young people who have benefitted from the We Move FWD program, a BBC initiative that creates “opportunities for Black children and young people across the UK.” At the Ubele Initiative, a community partner of the We Move FWD program, Prince William visited greenhouses and gardens “cultivating African and Caribbean produce, as well as spaces for cultural and creative activities.”

Prince William and Princess Kate moved into their new “forever home,” Forest Lodge, late last year. The Georgian-era mansion on the Windsor Great Park estate is certainly big enough for the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, although we don’t really expect to see a big charity sleepover anytime soon.

