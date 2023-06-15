Princess Kate Is Likely to Wear Either Green or Blue for Trooping the Colour This Weekend, Expert Claims

Trooping the Colour—AKA "the King's Birthday Parade"—will be quite different this year.

Whereas last year it coincided with the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, this year will be the first time it happens with King Charles and Queen Camilla in the top jobs, plus with a new Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Catherine), and a new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Edward and Sophie).

Royal watchers everywhere are probably anticipating one aspect of the day in particular: what Princess Kate will choose to wear, and thankfully for the more impatient among us, one royal expert has some thoughts.

"The Princess of Wales is very used to attending Trooping the Colour—but this year will be particularly important and special," historian and royal commentator Mok O'Keeffe, who goes by @gayaristo on social media, told Express.

"It is the first one where her father-in-law is King and the first one where she will be attending as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

"In the past, this role was held by her husband, Prince William, who attended the event in military uniform.

"The Princess of Wales is unlikely to wear a uniform, never having served, but her wardrobe will reflect the significance of her new role."

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

O'Keeffe went on to reference Kate's recent Irish Guards-related engagement, when she wore a blue-green ensemble to the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot, England.

"She has previously worn green when visiting the guards and this may be a suitable choice," the expert hypothesized.

"She is also favoring a lot of blue recently, however, in this heat, she may opt for a lighter color."

Meanwhile, while the princess has leaned into the Barbiecore trend big-time in recent months, O'Keeffe warns us not to hold our breath for another one of her candy pink moments this Saturday.

"You can be sure that it will not be a color that pops—such as yellow or pink—as she will not want to take the spotlight away from her husband or her mother-in-law Queen Camilla," O'Keeffe claimed.

Fair points were made, and all that's left now is to wait. Sorry!