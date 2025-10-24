Other than the occasional glimpses on Instagram, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight. But on Thursday, October 23, the Duchess of Sussex shared some insights into her life at home with Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, during an event at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, California.

Meghan was on hand to support her college friend Courtney Adamo, who was promoting her new book, The Family Home—and the book's theme prompted the duchess to share some of her own rituals at her Montecito home.

"First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn the music on in the house," Meghan shared. The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about how she likes to ask her kids about the high and low points of their day through a "rose and thorn" routine, which Lilibet seems to be especially enthusiastic about.

Meghan joined her friend Courtney Adamo (second from left) to celebrate the publication of her book, The Family Home. (Image credit: Godmothers/Substack)

Meghan shared a new photo of Princess Lilibet to mark the International Day of the Girl. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

"Our daughter, she's four, and she's a very strong personality and she's incredible," Meghan said. "And now she's in this moment where I say, 'What's your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, 'My day was just a blast!'"

The duchess also told the audience at Godmothers about their "healing blanket," a gift from the store's co-founder, Victoria Jackson. Meghan shared that Archie and Lilibet cuddle with the cozy blanket when they aren't feeling well.

With the holidays coming up, Lilibet and Archie are surely getting ready for plenty of family fun. When hosting, Meghan said that she likes to greet guests while wearing an "apron" and no shoes. "It demystifies," she said. "People walk in and go, ‘Oh, she’s in this with me.’ And what are they drawn to? Your kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone’s a little bit softened."

Last fall, the duchess told Marie Claire that "every year it gets better" celebrating Christmas with her kids. "At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet," she said. "But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year."