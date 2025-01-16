Princess Lilibet Resembles Another One of Prince Harry's Relatives in Adorable Throwback Photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, appears to have found her twin in an unexpected member of the Royal Family.

Princess Lilibet isn't the first member of the Royal Family to bear a striking resemblance to other people in their ancestral tree. It's been pointed out on numerous occasions that Princess Charlotte looks like Queen Elizabeth II, for example. Fans have also suggested that Princess Charlotte and Prince George inherited the Spencer stare from the late Princess Diana, their grandmother. Now, some adorable throwback photographs reveal surprising similarities between Princess Lilibet and her father Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

In photographs featuring a young Princess Eugenie, taken in 1991 and 1992, the royal is shown to have extremely similar facial features to Princess Lilibet. Side by side, the two royals could almost be mistaken for twins.

Princess Eugenie [left] is seen with her older sister, Princess Beatrice, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, in Klosters, Switzerland in 1992. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/)

Princess Lilibet poses for her first birthday portrait. (Image credit: Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022)

Hello! magazine pointed out that Lilibet and a young Eugenie have the same strawberry blonde hair, alongside matching facial features. The outlet also noted that Prince Harry has suggested his children resemble his late mother Princess Diana's family most of all. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry explained, "The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids, there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

A young Princess Eugenie is pushed in a stroller by her nanny at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire in 1991. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images/)

Princess Lilibet isn't the only royal finding their familial twin in recent weeks. Earlier this year, royal biographer Dr. Tessa Dunlop suggested that Prince William has a lot in common with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Dunlop wrote in The Independent , "The Prince of Wales is royalty's new rock, a reincarnation of his late grandmother, the steadfast anchor who changed it up with designer stubble when his wife was out of action, a woman's man who unambiguously declared 2024 more than brutal, in fact the toughest year of his life."