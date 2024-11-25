Princess Diana Fans Think Princess Charlotte Inherited the Famous "Spencer Stare"
Prince William and Prince George make the same expression, too.
Princess Charlotte never got the chance to meet her grandmother Princess Diana, but she seems to have inherited one of her most famous characteristics.
While royal fans have often discussed Prince William's resemblance to his late mother, Princess Charlotte's similarities to Diana are now being noticed. A number of recent TikTok videos have compared footage of Charlotte and Diana, with many concluding that the little Princess looks a lot like her late grandmother.
Commenting on a TikTok video featuring Diana and Charlotte's similar stares, one user wrote, "She got the killer stare." Another commented, "The resemblance is crazy." Meanwhile, someone else suggested, "She's definitely inherited the side eye."
According to The Sun, "Diana's distinctive expression typically featured her looking up through her eyelashes with a slightly tilted head, giving an impression of shyness."
The outlet noted that fans had suggested Prince William and Prince George also inherited Princess Diana's iconic stare.
Princess Diana tragically died in August 1997 following a car crash in Paris. Prince William was just 15 years old at the time. The former Princess of Wales never got the chance to meet her son's wives or her grandchildren, which makes Charlotte's resemblance to Diana even more pertinent.
Prince William decided to honor his mother's legacy by giving Charlotte her moniker as a middle name. "Had it been the first name, I think it would have been terrible for the child," royal commentator Richard Kay told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "There would have been constant comparisons with Diana, and William wouldn’t have wanted that."
Instead, Charlotte has the middle names Elizabeth, after her great-grandmother, and Diana. "This way it's a tribute to his mother and a way of ensuring Diana is always remembered," Kay told the outlet.
In 2017, Prince William emotionally reflected on the fact that his mother would never meet Princess Kate or their children. He told GQ, "I would have love[d] her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up." He continued, "It makes me sad that she won't—that they will never know her."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
