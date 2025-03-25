As Prince Archie gets older, he's becoming even more like his dad, Prince Harry. And in a new photo shared by Meghan Markle, it seems that Archie is taking after his father in two very important ways.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet made their debut on mom Duchess Meghan's Instagram account on Valentine's Day. Since then, Harry and Meghan's two children have become regular fixtures on the social media platform. Now, as Meghan launches her lifestyle brand As Ever, Lili and Archie are right there with her. Perhaps most importantly, Archie has never looked more like his dad, in ways separate from his vibrant red hair.

In the new photo shared by both Duchess Meghan's personal account and the official As Ever Instagram profile, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet join their mom in the garden. While Meghan and Lilibet can be seen wearing matching straw hats, Archie grabs hold of his mom's leg.

Dressed casually in jeans, sneakers, and dinosaur socks, Archie's outfit makes him resemble a young Prince Harry. Plus, the little royal's tactile nature shares much in common with what Prince Harry was like as a child.

In April 1993, Princess Diana took Prince Harry to Thorpe Park, an amusement park in England. For the outing, the prince wore blue jeans and dark sneakers—a very similar outfit to the one worn by Prince Archie in Meghan's new photo.

Prince Harry in April 1993. (Image credit: Antony Jones/UK Press via Getty Images)

Prince Archie also appears to be very tactile and loving with his mom, something Prince Harry was also known for. Whether attending important royal engagements or fun amusement parks, Prince Harry was often photographed hugging mom Princess Diana or standing close to her. It would appear as though Prince Archie has the very same trait.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry in August 1995. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry recently revealed just how much he loves raising his children in Montecito, California, away from the spotlight. While speaking to former rugby player Richie McCaw at the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his life in the United States. "I said, 'How things go?'" McCaw recounted to Us Weekly . "And he goes, 'Well, life's going on pretty good...Yeah, I can drop the kids off at school...without any issue.'"