Princess Lilibet Finds an Unexpected Royal Style Twin in '90s Throwback Photo
Lilibet's floral leggings and hot pink T-shirt look just like one royal relative's 1994 outfit.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter, Princess Lilibet, looks just like her dad's cousin, Princess Eugenie. And judging by Lilibet's recent fashion choices, it appears as though she's taking style tips from Royal Family relatives, too.
In honor of International Women's Day, Duchess Meghan shared photos of the most important women in her life on Instagram. One photo revealed that Prince Harry is a total girl dad, with his daughter Lilibet curled up in his lap while on a boat. For the outing, the 3-year-old princess wore gray floral leggings, featuring bright pink, yellow, and blue flowers, with a hot pink T-shirt.
Meghan captioned the post, "Celebrating the strong women around us [and] the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted that Princess Lilibet's outfit looks a lot like the clothing worn by Princess Eugenie in June 1994, via Hello! magazine. The little princess was photographed while attending a school field day with her mom, Sarah Ferguson. For the occasion, Eugenie was dressed in floral leggings featuring bright pink and blue flowers with large green leaves, and a hot pink sweatshirt. Basically, the similarities between the outfits worn by the two royals are unmistakable.
The Duchess of Sussex recently shared video footage of a playdate Princess Lilibet had with "auntie" Serena Williams. Importantly, Lilibet was dressed in two relatable mall brands for the occasion. Lili's pink floral leggings were from The Children's Place, while her heart-print top came from a past season of Zara Kids, via Instagram account Meghan's Closet Chronicles.
Princess Lilibet isn't the only Royal Family member with a doppelgänger. Princess Charlotte's resemblance to Queen Elizabeth II has regularly been pointed out. Meanwhile, a royal author recently suggested that Prince William is a "reincarnation" of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
