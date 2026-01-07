Princess Margaret Delivered a Brutal Two-Word Quip When Her Sister Elizabeth Found Out She'd Become Queen
Princess Elizabeth's life "changed overnight" after her uncle abdicated the throne.
Princess Margaret was known for her vivacious yet blunt personality, and even as a 7-year-old child, she didn't hold her opinions back. In 1936, King Edward VIII abdicated the throne, making his younger brother (and Princess Margaret and Princess Elizabeth's father) King George VI. For a 10-year-old girl who was never meant to be Queen, Elizabeth's world was completely upended.
In Robert Jobson's new book The Windsor Legacy, published January 6, the royal author details the aftermath of the late King and Wallis Simpson's love affair and resulting abdication. The royal journalist writes that the then-Duchess of York, later known as the Queen Mother, and her husband, Prince Albert, "were 'overcome with misery' at their new burden" as King and Queen.
Adding that life for the family "changed overnight," Jobson adds that the new Queen told Princess Elizabeth that "unless a brother arrived," she'd be the future monarch.
Princess Margaret, who was just 7 at the time, reportedly asked her older sister, "Does that mean you'll be the next Queen?" When Elizabeth replied, "Yes, someday," young Margaret "simply replied, 'Poor you.'"
Although Princess Elizabeth had to face the enormous responsibility of becoming the future Queen, Margaret's future was entirely uncertain as a royal spare.
After her February 2002 death, the Telegraph published a piece paying tribute to Princess Margaret's life, noting that the late royal "was spoiled by her parents to compensate for the difference between the siblings' futures." King George VI, especially, "spoiled her dreadfully," a source told the media outlet.
But at the end of the day, Queen Elizabeth realized her sister's burden was almost greater than her own. "Mummy and Margaret have the biggest grief to bear for their future must seem very blank, while I have a job and a family to think about," she wrote to a friend after her father's death in 1952.
