Princess Kate Tries Out Menswear-Inspired Styles for A Day In London

Prince William and Princess Kate spent the day in London, carrying out a number of engagements from serving up coffees to riding a boat on the River Thames. For the diverse day out, the Princess of Wales leaned into a menswear-inspired outfit from some of her favorite go-to brands.

Prince William and Princess Kate started the day at Borough Market, where they tried out their barista skills alongside Change Please and served up hot crumble with Humble Crumble. They continued their day along the Bermondsey Beer Mile, a renowned walking route featuring more than twenty breweries, taprooms, and bottle shops. The main event took the Prince and Princess of Wales to the River Thames, where they met with RNLI staff and volunteers and took a ride on a RNLI boat along London’s iconic river.

Princess Kate opted for menswear pieces for a day in London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Princess of Wales tested out menswear-inspired workwear, wearing a Prince of Wales check blazer—a bespoke style from Catherine Walker—paired with a Classic Oxford Shirt in Celeste Blue from With Nothing Underneath. WNU describes the shirt as a reflection of “simplicity, effortless elegance, and timeless tailoring.” The brand’s designs are “inspired by men’s tailoring, British heritage, and style icons such as Carolyn Bessette, Jane Birkin, and Charlotte Rampling” that are “never trend-led and designed to last a lifetime.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate has worn three classic shirts from the With Nothing Underneath brand lately, proving that if it works, buy one in every color. She’s also followed this advice with Joseph’s ‘Coleman’ trousers, which she owns in several colors. The tailored trouser is described by the brand as “a clean, tailored look while allowing freedom of movement.” The Princess of Wales owns these classic pants in two different shades of brown.

To add a pop of trendiness to her style, Princess Kate wore a western-inspired pair of cowboy boots from Jimmy Choo. The brown suede Cece boots were perfect for uneven cobblestones and climbing on a boat, and added a modern spin to an otherwise traditional ensemble.