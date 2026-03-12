Sofia Richie Grainge's hair just got a spring refresh, and she's slipping into the season with an all-new hairstyle and color.

Richie Grainge, who's currently pregnant with her second child with husband Elliot Grainge, shared a photo to Instagram on March 11 alongside the caption, "Big plans." In the mirror selfie, she's dressed pretty casually in a gray button-down cardigan and a white T-shirt with a leopard print tote bag, but most noticeably, she's wearing a completely different hair color and has gone from her signature bronde to a gorgeous, deep reddish brown shade. The hairstylists behind the big transformation are Nicolas Flores and Jess Gonzalez, who are both based in Los Angeles at FLORE Salon.

Per Gonzalez, the duo is calling Richie Grainge's new color "caramelized brunette," which is "a warm brown that’s perfect for the spring seasonal transition.” Ahead of welcoming the baby, the 27-year-old has decided to grow out her bob, so Gonzalez and Flores came up with a color and cut that are both easy to maintain during the grow out phase.

"We added a soft face-framing layer to the cut, complemented by fringe curtain bangs to keep the shape effortless as it evolves," Flores said in a statement.

The last time the model underwent a major hair transformation was over the summer, when she documented the process of cutting her hair into a fluffy French bob as a way to get rid of damage and over-processed ends. “I've done one too many keratin treatments on my hair, and over the past six months, I've just been cutting at it, cutting at it, hoping that I'd get this dead away, and it's just not going away,” she said in a TikTok video. "I know what I have to do to make this hair healthy again, and it's to start over. So we're cutting a bob."

This is the first time we've seen Richie Grainge with an updated hair color in a while, though she couldn't have chosen a better time to go darker. According to hair experts, dark brunette hair colors are much more in-demand this spring.

"Rich, glossy brunettes are in high demand right now, such as espresso, milk chocolate, and multi-tonal brunettes with subtle dimension," celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps previously told MC. Colorist Emily Claire also added that, when describing these shades to your hairstylist, you should "think of the color of a rich cup of drip coffee. It’s cooler than a chocolate brown but warmer than a neutral brown."

If you're considering going darker this spring, read ahead to shop some essentials that'll keep your color fresh and healthy.