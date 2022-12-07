Meghan Markle Wore Princes Diana's Ring Symbolizing "Trust" and "Sympathy" Ahead of Netflix Doc Release

While Princess Kate wore jewelry and symbols which honored the late Queen Elizabeth at an official function on Tuesday, on the other side of the Atlantic Meghan Markle sent her own symbolic messages via jewelry.

Attending the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Gala, where she and Prince Harry were honored for their humanitarian work with Archewell, the Duchess of Sussex accessorized her stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown with a very special ring.

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham / Getty)

The duchess chose to wear a fairly giant aquamarine ring which once belonged to the late Princess Diana, her husband's mother, which she has also previously worn for her 2018 wedding, as well as bringing it back out for a state dinner in Tonga.

Here, a jeweler breaks down the value and—very interesting—significance of this gorgeous ring.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker / Getty)

"The striking aquamarine emerald-cut cocktail ring features an aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds—the eye-catching aquamarine was given to Princess Diana by her friend, Lucia Flecha de Lima, and created into a ring by Asprey in 1996," says Maxwell Stone, a diamond specialist at Steven Stone (opens in new tab).

"Aquamarine is one of the most visually beautiful gemstones. With an enchanting pale blue color, the ring was a perfect addition to Meghan’s Ripple of Hope Gala outfit and carries a great deal of sentiment with it—not only did it belong to Meghan's late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, but the duchess wore it as her 'something blue' on her wedding day in 2018."

But that's not all—Stone implies that the duchess might have been saying something else about her state of mind by wearing this ring during this particularly charged week.

"Having been passed down to Meghan Markle from Harry, it’s interesting to know that the aquamarine’s light blue color symbolizes feelings of sympathy, trust, and friendship—particularly ahead of the couple's upcoming Netflix docuseries, which premieres tomorrow," he says.

Sadly, it seems the wait for the documentary has inspired quite different sentiments from royal insiders, who are concerned about what it might reveal. We'll just have to wait and see, though.