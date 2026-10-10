Why Queen Camilla Dislikes One of King Charles's Habits, Which Often Leaves Him "Roaring With Laughter"

Queen Camilla has been married to King Charles since April 9, 2005, so she's likely well acquainted with her husband's habits. In a new documentary, The Queen has revealed the one thing she seemingly dislikes about King Charles.
In the BBC's The Book That Changed My Life, Queen Camilla opened up about her favorite books, as well as the one thing that really distracts her while she's reading.
Noting that she often reads before dinner each night, Camilla shared in the new documentary (via the Daily Mail), "It's the best tonic in the world."
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The Queen continued, "Occasionally, when I'm deep in a book, I hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting. I can't get back into my book—or I'll suddenly start weeping."
In spite of their differing reading styles, it's clear that both Queen Camilla and King Charles share a love of books.
Queen Camilla used the documentary to really drive home the importance of reading.
"If there's no reading, I don't think we'd even be human any longer," The Queen shared.
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And for Camilla, books were incredibly formative, which she got candid about in the documentary.
"We left school quite young because in my day women didn't go to universities," she explained. "So I think reading has been most of my education. You learn much about people, about life. It's so important to get children reading early."
Camilla also recalled one of the more risqué books she first read as a young woman.
"As teenagers, you read a lot of romances," The Queen said. "It was the moment of Lady Chatterley under our pillows—reading that by torchlight. You know, the minute something's forbidden, you want to get hold of it!"
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