Queen Camilla Shares Details on "Lovely" Nighttime Tradition with King Charles

A glimpse behind the palace doors.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room at Clarence House on February 23, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the second anniversary of The Reading Room at Clarence House in February 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even with their busy schedules, Queen Camilla and King Charles make sure to close out every night at Clarence House with an intimate ritual. It’s one that both of them cherish, despite it leaving the Queen at times in a fog.

Within BBC’s new documentary The Book That Changed My Life, Camilla revealed she and her husband usually like a good read before dinner.

“My husband and I actually read before dinner. We just like sitting quietly and reading,” she shared.

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Queen Camilla smiling at King Charles.

Queen Camilla says she loves to read with her husband at night.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it’s meant to be a moment of silence at the end of their chaotic days, The King sometimes disrupts the quietness. Nevertheless, Queen Camilla still finds their ritual endearing.

The Queen continued, “I occasionally, when I’m deep in a book, hear him roaring with laughter about something. It’s very off-putting, I can’t get back into my book, or I’ll suddenly start weeping, but it’s a lovely, quiet time.”

As for what is making the monarch laugh out loud, Queen Camilla said he will usually be reading one of the comedic works of P.G. Wodehouse, which is quite the contrast to the historical fiction and thrillers she usually indulges herself with.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla finds her reading hour with King Charles a "lovely, quiet time.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla’s affinity for reading began long before her romance to Charles. Before they had met at a polo match in 1970, she already had her nose in the books.

"We left school quite young because in my day women didn't go to universities," she recalled. "So I think reading has been most of my education. You learn much about people, about life. It's so important to get children reading early."

Since joining the Royal Family, Queen Camilla has been a passionate advocate for the importance of literature. In January 2021, she founded The Queen’s Reading Room, a charity and online book club working to foster the power and benefits of reading.

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
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Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.