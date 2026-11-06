Royal Aide Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's "Secret" for Handling Royal Tour Moments That "Have Gone a Bit Wonky"

Discussing the royal tour, a senior royal aide revealed, via Hello! magazine, "I think the secret for both of them...is firstly stamina, because they are intense visits; secondly stoicism because not everything goes right, but it's how you deal with them in the moment that matters; and finally a sense of humor."
Referencing the unforgettable moment King Charles got caught in a rainstorm, the aide said, "Even as the heavens opened, you'll have seen The Queen having a little fond smile underneath her own umbrella...and [The King] was determined to carry on with the parade."
Per the royal aide, "[A]ll tropical storms can pass in an instant, as indeed that one did, and it's the good humor that gets them both through it."
Essentially, both Charles and Camilla are reportedly committed to carrying out their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, first and foremost.
"I know at the end of each day, and sometimes at the end of each engagement, they have a good laugh together about where things have gone," the royal aide explained. "It may have gone a bit wonky, but fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance."
In spite of any difficulties they might encounter, Charles and Camilla seemingly know how to navigate even the trickiest moments during any royal engagement.
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