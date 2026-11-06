Royal Aide Reveals King Charles and Queen Camilla's "Secret" for Handling Royal Tour Moments That "Have Gone a Bit Wonky"

"Not everything goes right..."

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King Charles and Queen Camilla on a royal tour of Antigua
(Image credit: Isabel Infantes-Pool/Getty Images/Kin Cheung-Pool)
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King Charles and Queen Camilla recently returned from their royal tour of the Bahamas, Antigua, Barbuda, and Guyana, where the monarch was called a "handsome-looking young man." Now, a royal aide is revealing how The King and Queen handle difficult moments when they're attending international engagements.

Discussing the royal tour, a senior royal aide revealed, via Hello! magazine, "I think the secret for both of them...is firstly stamina, because they are intense visits; secondly stoicism because not everything goes right, but it's how you deal with them in the moment that matters; and finally a sense of humor."

Referencing the unforgettable moment King Charles got caught in a rainstorm, the aide said, "Even as the heavens opened, you'll have seen The Queen having a little fond smile underneath her own umbrella...and [The King] was determined to carry on with the parade."

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King Charles and Queen Camilla on a royal tour of Antigua

Both Charles and Camilla are committed to carrying out their duties as senior members of the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes-Pool/Getty Images)

Per the royal aide, "[A]ll tropical storms can pass in an instant, as indeed that one did, and it's the good humor that gets them both through it."

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a royal tour of Antigua

"It's the good humor that gets them both through it."

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kin Cheung-Pool)

Essentially, both Charles and Camilla are reportedly committed to carrying out their duties as senior members of the Royal Family, first and foremost.

"I know at the end of each day, and sometimes at the end of each engagement, they have a good laugh together about where things have gone," the royal aide explained. "It may have gone a bit wonky, but fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance."

King Charles and Queen Camilla on a royal tour of Antigua

"Fundamentally underpinning it is that strength of their relationship and their determination to keep cracking on despite age and circumstance."

(Image credit: Isabel Infantes-Pool/Getty Images)

In spite of any difficulties they might encounter, Charles and Camilla seemingly know how to navigate even the trickiest moments during any royal engagement.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.