King Charles "Would Do All the Voices" When Reading One Popular Book Series to His Grandchildren, Says Queen Camilla's Son

Opening up about whether or not his mom, Camilla used to read to him as a child, Parker Bowles shared, "She was quite animated. And she did read to us every night. And I think it's fair to say she would have tried to do all the voices, but that's maybe not her thing."
The food critic continued, "The King used to do it with [the] Harry Potter [books] with my children, and my nephew and nieces...He would sit with them, reading, and he really is a good actor."
Parker Bowles further explained, "I think my mother would admit she's good at many things, but she's probably not a natural actor. Although, she was a good reader."
As for King Charles, he clearly left a big impression on Queen Camilla's son.
"But [The King] would do all the voices in Harry Potter," Parker Bowles noted. "That was special."
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Of course, Queen Camilla is known to be a big reader, and she even created The Queen's Reading Room to encourage royal fans to engage with books. Still, it's heartwarming to know that King Charles seems to enjoy reading to the younger members of the Royal Family.
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