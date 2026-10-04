King Charles "Would Do All the Voices" When Reading One Popular Book Series to His Grandchildren, Says Queen Camilla's Son

"He really is a good actor."

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King Charles wears a gray suit and reads a book, performing with his hands
(Image credit: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage/Heathcliff O'Malley - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
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King Charles is probably one of the busiest people in the world, particularly since he acceded the British throne. However, according to one family member, The King has always had quite the talent for reading to his grandchildren.

In a new interview with the Press and Journal, Queen Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, discussed his stepfather, King Charles.

Opening up about whether or not his mom, Camilla used to read to him as a child, Parker Bowles shared, "She was quite animated. And she did read to us every night. And I think it's fair to say she would have tried to do all the voices, but that's maybe not her thing."

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The food critic continued, "The King used to do it with [the] Harry Potter [books] with my children, and my nephew and nieces...He would sit with them, reading, and he really is a good actor."

King Charles standing next to a Christmas tree

"He would sit with them, reading, and he really is a good actor."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Bowles further explained, "I think my mother would admit she's good at many things, but she's probably not a natural actor. Although, she was a good reader."

As for King Charles, he clearly left a big impression on Queen Camilla's son.

"But [The King] would do all the voices in Harry Potter," Parker Bowles noted. "That was special."

Queen Camilla and King Charles smiling in front of a group of fans at the Sandringham Flower Show

"She was quite animated. And she did read to us every night."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Queen Camilla is known to be a big reader, and she even created The Queen's Reading Room to encourage royal fans to engage with books. Still, it's heartwarming to know that King Charles seems to enjoy reading to the younger members of the Royal Family.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.