Despite being a member of the British Royal Family, Queen Camilla isn't one to shy away from showing emotion. While Queen Elizabeth II and many of her relatives were known for their stoicism, Queen Camilla has been known to cry at public events. And according to a royal expert, an upcoming occasion might see The Queen being overcome with emotion once again.

In an interview with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the upcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day, which takes place on May 8 and honors the sacrifices made by those who died in action. It's believed that Princess Kate and Prince William will join Queen Camilla and King Charles at the important event.

"It will be emotional for everyone," Bond told the outlet. "The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. Camilla will have similar memories of her own father, a distinguished soldier who won a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk."

Bond noted that Prince William's own military service will cause him to reflect during the event and have "an appreciation of how fragile the peace that was so hard won now is." The royal expert continued, "It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."

Commemorating the end of World War II, VE Day will rightly focus attention on veterans who served in the devastating conflict. "The handful of veterans will be the centerpiece of the events, of course, but this is a hugely important day for the Royal Family," Bond said. "They all take their links to the military very seriously, even if they have not served."

Importantly, Kate and William's presence alongside Camilla and Charles will send a strong message, according to Bond. "However 'modern' and relatable William and Catherine are, they are fully aware of the profound significance of occasions like this, especially in the very troubled times we are now living through," the royal journalist explained. "The whole family will be keen to unite and lead the commemorations."

Bond continued, "I remember the 50th anniversary [of VE Day] when Diana and Charles took William and Harry to some of the commemorations. They were just 12 and 10 years old. Harry held his mom's hand...they put on a show of unity for the sake of the country and to show due respect for those who served and those who died. It was the start of learning just how important this day is and what a key role the royals have."