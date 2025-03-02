Queen Camilla Will Be "Emotional" at a Forthcoming Event With Kate Middleton, Says Royal Expert
"It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."
Despite being a member of the British Royal Family, Queen Camilla isn't one to shy away from showing emotion. While Queen Elizabeth II and many of her relatives were known for their stoicism, Queen Camilla has been known to cry at public events. And according to a royal expert, an upcoming occasion might see The Queen being overcome with emotion once again.
In an interview with OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discussed the upcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day, which takes place on May 8 and honors the sacrifices made by those who died in action. It's believed that Princess Kate and Prince William will join Queen Camilla and King Charles at the important event.
"It will be emotional for everyone," Bond told the outlet. "The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. Camilla will have similar memories of her own father, a distinguished soldier who won a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk."
Bond noted that Prince William's own military service will cause him to reflect during the event and have "an appreciation of how fragile the peace that was so hard won now is." The royal expert continued, "It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year."
Commemorating the end of World War II, VE Day will rightly focus attention on veterans who served in the devastating conflict. "The handful of veterans will be the centerpiece of the events, of course, but this is a hugely important day for the Royal Family," Bond said. "They all take their links to the military very seriously, even if they have not served."
Importantly, Kate and William's presence alongside Camilla and Charles will send a strong message, according to Bond. "However 'modern' and relatable William and Catherine are, they are fully aware of the profound significance of occasions like this, especially in the very troubled times we are now living through," the royal journalist explained. "The whole family will be keen to unite and lead the commemorations."
Bond continued, "I remember the 50th anniversary [of VE Day] when Diana and Charles took William and Harry to some of the commemorations. They were just 12 and 10 years old. Harry held his mom's hand...they put on a show of unity for the sake of the country and to show due respect for those who served and those who died. It was the start of learning just how important this day is and what a key role the royals have."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Elle and Dakota Fanning Embrace 2025's Cape Trend
Their coordinating outfits perfectly accentuate the differences between them.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lupita Nyong'o Dresses Like an Oscar Winner in Chanel
The organza dress cascaded with shimmering feathers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle's Daughter Just Had an Adorable Playdate
"When the aunties come to celebrate...and play!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Mary Is Bejeweled in Kate Middleton's Extremely Shimmery Jenny Packham Gown
Even royalty isn't immune to the "Kate effect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Berated King Charles at Their Latest Joint Engagement
"We are waiting!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Meeting the "Least Dressed Man" at a Buckingham Palace Event
The Olympian and TV star joked that he "had a few more clothes on" for his previous visit.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla Share an Unusual Interest
It's very on brand.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's "Fun and Mischievous" Behavior Shows How They're Able to ‘"Let Go"
The "tactile" couple showed off their bond in Wales.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Royal Hat Designers Share What It's Really Like Working With Meghan Markle and Princess Kate
One of the royals was called "an absolute dream to work with."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How "Grandpa Wales" King Charles Is Connected in a Special Way to Prince Louis
The two are tied together in a sweet way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton Just Proved She's Queen of the Re-Wear in a Jacket Older Than Her Marriage
Exactly how big is her closet?
By Kristin Contino Published