It was recently revealed that Kate Middleton is most likely a fan of Prince William's beard, but that isn't the only thing she finds "sexy" about her husband.

In December 15, 2006, Princess Kate attended Prince William's passing out parade, a graduation ceremony of sorts for officer cadets who have finished a 44-week course at Sandhurst. Resurfaced video footage from ITV News shows the Princess of Wales watching Prince William, and saying something extremely complimentary about her then-boyfriend, the Daily Mail reported.

Princess Kate wore a bright red coat with a black Philip Treacy hat and black leather gloves by Evica Milovanov-Penezić for the occasion. During the parade, Kate reportedly said to a friend, "I love the uniform—it's so, so sexy," according to a lip reader (via the Daily Mail).

Kate Middleton reportedly called Prince William's military uniform "sexy." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William at his passing out parade on December 15, 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, Junior Under Officer Angela Laycock discussed Prince William's impact on the platoon, saying (via the Daily Mail), "I've not really noticed anything different to be honest. The first loaded march we had a bit of a detour to avoid some photographers." They continued, "He's just a normal guy that gets stuck in like everybody else."

Elaborating on their experience of working with a member of the Royal Family, Laycock told the outlet, "The only difference is that sometimes we'll see his name in the paper and you didn't notice he'd been off that evening doing a charity do. I don't know how he manages to fit that in."

Prince William giggles as Queen Elizabeth II walks past him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton watches Prince William's passing out parade with mother Carole Middleton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2007, Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton over the phone. However, the pair reportedly reunited just months later at a costume party, and they've been inseparable ever since.

In his book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales : A Biography of the Future Queen, royal expert Robert Jobson revealed that amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen hosted the costume party, with the theme "Freakin Naughty," (via the Daily Mail ).

According to Jobson, Princess Kate "arrived dressed as a nurse," and "William had made a beeline for her." Before long, the pair appeared to have reconciled, with Jobson writing, "They then spent the first part of the evening deep in conversation before hitting the dance floor, where they ended up kissing."