Queen Camilla and Julia Roberts Share a Surprising 'Favorite Thing' with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah's Favorite Things 2024 is here, and amongst the beauty, home, tech and foodie gift suggestions is an item from a brand that Queen Camilla has supported for years. You might not expect The Queen, Julia Roberts and Oprah Winfrey to share the same taste in shoes, but Sole Bliss—a celeb-loved footwear company focused on comfortable yet stylish shoes—has become the first British fashion brand to hit Oprah's list with its cozy shearling-lined Wonder Boots.

“Gayle and I love Sole Bliss shoes—and so do Julia Roberts and Viola Davis," Winfrey wrote on her Oprah Daily site, referring to BFF Gayle King. She added that the "shearling-lined boots are cute and, thanks to their unique pain-free design, sooo comfortable."

Winfrey continued that she'd would wear the style, which comes in both black or cream shades, "with pants or skirts.” Although it's not a concern for California-based Oprah, the boots feature retractable stainless steel studs for icy weather, a handy feature for us East Coasters (and The Queen).

Queen Camilla wore one of her favorite pairs of Sole Bliss heels to the 2018 Sandringham Flower Show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla has been a serious Sole Bliss devotee over the years, rocking her favored $299 Ingrid pumps at least 80 times since 2018, per the brand. The premium leather shoes feature details like three layers of cushioned memory form, shock-resistant heels and a cushioned stretch panel—something The Queen probably missed after she was recently photographed removing her (non-Sole Bliss) heels and walking barefoot in Australia.

Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson and Viola Davis have all stepped out in one of Sole Bliss's more daring styles, rocking the brand's Remy platform sandals on the red carpet. And Gayle King—who introduced her friend Oprah to Sole Bliss—sung the praises of their heels after first wearing them to the Mission Impossible premiere.

Per the brand, recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model King said she didn't have to "choose between style" and pain-free shoes for the event, adding, "I wore their heels and I was able to enjoy the evening in complete comfort."

Queen Camilla's favorite shoe brand isn't the only royally approved item on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things list. A Tatcha body gift set that Meghan Markle gave to her neighbor, Oprah, was also named as a "favorite Favorite Thing" by the media mogul.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for Sole Bliss's shearling boots, a rep for the brand tells Marie Claire that one of the shades "sold out within 24 hours." Cheers, Oprah.