One of Oprah's Favorite Things Was a Gift From Meghan Markle

Now that Halloween is over, the holiday season is officially kicking off—and that means Oprah's Favorite Things is back for 2024. Oprah Winfrey launched her list of giftable faves on Friday, Nov. 1, and among them is an item that was given to her by none other than Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a longtime fan of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha and its luxurious products, and it turns out she gave one particular gift set to her pal Oprah. “This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan," Winfrey wrote on the Oprah Daily website, naming the brand's Hinoki Body Care Trio as a 2024 pick.

"If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub," the media mogul added. The moisturizing three-piece set was created "to awaken the senses and calm the mind," per Tatcha, but it also gives back to a cause that's very in line with the duchess's mission to empower girls and women.

Tatcha Hinoki Body Care Trio ($146 Value) $112 at Amazon

Purchases from Tatcha's products support the brand's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures initiatives to help child literacy and to make sure girls around the world are getting the educations they deserve.

The set isn't Meghan's only Tatcha go-to; in an interview with Allure during her Suits days, Markle praised the brand's cult classic Rice Polish, telling the mag "it just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." And in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary, a jar of Tatcha's Water Cream is visible in the background as she gets ready for an event.

As for Winfrey—who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 royal wedding—she's long been a supporter of the couple, and of course, she famously sat down with them for a bombshell interview in 2021. Along with her royal neighbor's favorite skincare, Oprah included another celeb-approved beauty item on her 2024 Favorite Things roundup, listing Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty blow dryer as the perfect cure for bad hair days.

Perhaps next year Meghan will stop by with one of her upcoming American Riviera Orchard products—we have a feeling they'll become one of Oprah's (and ours) Favorite Things.