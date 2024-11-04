One of Oprah's Favorite Things Was a Gift From Meghan Markle
"This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan."
Now that Halloween is over, the holiday season is officially kicking off—and that means Oprah's Favorite Things is back for 2024. Oprah Winfrey launched her list of giftable faves on Friday, Nov. 1, and among them is an item that was given to her by none other than Meghan Markle.
The Duchess of Sussex has been a longtime fan of Japanese skincare brand Tatcha and its luxurious products, and it turns out she gave one particular gift set to her pal Oprah. “This is a favorite Favorite Thing—with the scent of a forest sent to me by my neighbor Meghan," Winfrey wrote on the Oprah Daily website, naming the brand's Hinoki Body Care Trio as a 2024 pick.
"If you were to come into my house, you’d see this body wash, body oil, and body milk right by the tub," the media mogul added. The moisturizing three-piece set was created "to awaken the senses and calm the mind," per Tatcha, but it also gives back to a cause that's very in line with the duchess's mission to empower girls and women.
Purchases from Tatcha's products support the brand's Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Futures initiatives to help child literacy and to make sure girls around the world are getting the educations they deserve.
The set isn't Meghan's only Tatcha go-to; in an interview with Allure during her Suits days, Markle praised the brand's cult classic Rice Polish, telling the mag "it just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation." And in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary, a jar of Tatcha's Water Cream is visible in the background as she gets ready for an event.
As for Winfrey—who attended the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 royal wedding—she's long been a supporter of the couple, and of course, she famously sat down with them for a bombshell interview in 2021. Along with her royal neighbor's favorite skincare, Oprah included another celeb-approved beauty item on her 2024 Favorite Things roundup, listing Tracee Ellis Ross's Pattern Beauty blow dryer as the perfect cure for bad hair days.
Perhaps next year Meghan will stop by with one of her upcoming American Riviera Orchard products—we have a feeling they'll become one of Oprah's (and ours) Favorite Things.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Every Makeup, Skincare, and Haircare Product I'm Stocking Up on From Nordstrom
The classics will always win.
By Nayiri Mampourian Published
-
In 'Zurawski v. Texas,' the Post-Dobbs Reality Is Darker Than You Could Have Imagined
A new documentary, produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Jennifer Lawrence, shows just how catastrophic anti-abortion bills are—and what’s at stake if we stop fighting them.
By Jessica Goodman Published
-
Prince William Emotionally Revisits Proposing to Princess Kate During South Africa Visit
"Africa has always held a special place in my heart."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Meghan Markle Made an Unexpected Cameo During Prince Harry's NATO Meeting
The Sussexes have only carried out solo engagements since August.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Fans Go Wild After ‘Suits’ Star Shares Unseen Photo of Meghan Markle From Her Acting Era
Patrick J. Adams shared a throwback pic of the duchess on set.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Mike Tindall Says "Pretending to Punch" Prince Harry Got Him into a Ton of Trouble
"Loads of trolls went in on Mike, especially about him wanting to hit a young, defenseless Harry."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why a Phone Call Warning of an Impending "Apocalypse" on Halloween 2016 Changed Everything for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"Well, we said, staring anxiously at our phones, it was going to happen eventually."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Is "Happy" He Can "Quietly Ask" Princess Eugenie About Prince Harry
"The King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Is Different From Other Royal Women in Viral TikTok
The Duke of Sussex is always ready to defend his wife.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince William Shares Rare Comments About Princess Diana and Prince Harry in New Documentary
"She took Harry and I both there... And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated Meghan and Harry's Famous Sydney Opera House Photo
They're channeling the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia.
By Amy Mackelden Published