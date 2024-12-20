You'll Never Believe the Low-Key Christmas Gift Queen Camilla Was Spotted Buying at a London Department Store

When it comes to Christmas gifts, the world is the Royal Family's oyster, but Queen Camilla was spotted mingling with the rest of London's busy holiday shoppers—and picking up some very practical presents—during an outing on Dec. 17.

While The Queen could buy pretty much anything she wants, Camilla was spotted browsing through a display of £13.95 (roughly $17) tea tins at the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite department store Fortnum & Mason. According to witnesses (via the Daily Mail), Camilla chose "a cinnamon and orange black tea" after shopping "for some time" in front of a festive display.

Shockingly, The Queen "almost went unnoticed" in the busy store, and if you've ever been to Fortnums during the nightmarishly crowded holiday season, you'll understand why this scenario is so wild.

However, one shopper did spot Queen Camilla, who stopped by the store before heading to Sandringham for the holidays. The Essex native told the Daily Mail, " It was great to be that close to her, and I never imagined I'd be asking after the same tea as The Queen."

The famous department store is always backed with Christmas shoppers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I just went to ask the attendant how much the tin of tea was and then I noticed she was standing right opposite me—I could hardly believe it," he added.

The man continued that Camilla "had about four members of security with her but they didn't warn me off when I approached the table—that was a really good feeling."

Queen Camilla's shopping trip is hardly a royal first; her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, used to do her annual Christmas shopping at the historic London department store each year, too. Per the Fortnum & Mason website, the items listed for The Queen and the Queen Mother "to give as presents reveal a shared practical bent of mind, with breakfast trays, breakfast sets, garden furniture and hostess trolleys being particularly popular.”

Fortnum & Mason tea is also a fan-favorite item with Marie Claire editors. Art director Montse Tanús recommends the brand's variety box of fruity teas, while my personal favorite is the strawberry, elderflower and rose flavor included in the Fortnum & Mason infusion trio. Digital director Jenny Hollander prefers the tried-and-true Earl Grey, and IMO, anything tastes better when it comes from a Fortnums tin.

While the exact tea Queen Camilla purchased doesn't seem to be available online, shop some of our favorite products, below.