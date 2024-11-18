Queen Camilla and King Charles Announce the Death of a Beloved Family Member
Rest in peace.
King Charles and Queen Camilla announced on Monday, Nov. 18 that they are mourning the lost of a "much-loved" family member.
The couple shared a post on the Royal Family's Instagram account, writing, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"
People reported that Beth "had an untreatable tumor and had to be put down over the weekend." The rescued Jack Russell Terrier, who joined the Royal Family in 2011, is survived by another Jack Russell, Bluebell.
Queen Camilla has served as patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London since 2016, and adopted both of her dogs from the shelter. Beth even took part in a special plaque unveiling at the organization in 2020—as shown in a video the royal couple shared in their Instagram post—removing a blue curtain with her teeth as Camilla (and the rest of the crowd) watched on in delight.
In their tribute to Beth, The King and Queen also shared several photos of themselves with the pup, including one of Camilla taking a country walk with her beloved companion and an especially sweet photo of Beth touching noses with King Charles.
Another adorable snapshot shows Beth and Bluebell wearing matching blue bandanas in tribute to the organization that found them a home.
Dozens of fans sent their condolences in the post, including the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. "Thank you for giving Beth the most wonderful life and for always supporting rescue. Rest in peace Beth 💙" the charity commented.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Battersea also posted its own memorial, writing, "We’re very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has sadly passed away. Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years. Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time. We know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed. 💙"
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Meghan Markle's $6,050 Pendant Pays Tribute to Her "Angels" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
The engraved necklace features an adorable reference to the Duchess of Sussex's children.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Selena Gomez Does Dark Academia in a Goth-Glam Gown
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Make This Winter’s Denim Trends Work for You
From wide-leg to barrel jeans, this season celebrates versatility and individual style.
By Emma Childs Published