Queen Camilla and King Charles Announce the Death of a Beloved Family Member

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced on Monday, Nov. 18 that they are mourning the lost of a "much-loved" family member.

The couple shared a post on the Royal Family's Instagram account, writing, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire. 🐾"

People reported that Beth "had an untreatable tumor and had to be put down over the weekend." The rescued Jack Russell Terrier, who joined the Royal Family in 2011, is survived by another Jack Russell, Bluebell.

Queen Camilla has served as patron of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London since 2016, and adopted both of her dogs from the shelter. Beth even took part in a special plaque unveiling at the organization in 2020—as shown in a video the royal couple shared in their Instagram post—removing a blue curtain with her teeth as Camilla (and the rest of the crowd) watched on in delight.

Beth loved to join The Queen on "walkies." (Image credit: The Royal Family/Instagram)

Beth shared a sweet moment with The King. (Image credit: The Royal Family/Instagram)

In their tribute to Beth, The King and Queen also shared several photos of themselves with the pup, including one of Camilla taking a country walk with her beloved companion and an especially sweet photo of Beth touching noses with King Charles.

Another adorable snapshot shows Beth and Bluebell wearing matching blue bandanas in tribute to the organization that found them a home.

Dozens of fans sent their condolences in the post, including the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. "Thank you for giving Beth the most wonderful life and for always supporting rescue. Rest in peace Beth 💙" the charity commented.

Battersea also posted its own memorial, writing, "We’re very sad to hear that Beth, HM The Queen’s rescue dog, has sadly passed away. Her Majesty, our Patron, rehomed Beth from Battersea in 2011 and we have many fond memories of Beth visiting our centres over the years. Our thoughts are with Their Majesties at this time. We know how difficult it is to lose a beloved pet and Beth was very special indeed. 💙"