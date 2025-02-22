King Charles Plans to Surprise Queen Camilla With an Extremely Special Gift After a Tumultuous Year

King Charles is reportedly hoping to lift his wife's spirits following a multitude of difficult events occurring in 2024.

According to Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, King Charles shared his not-so-secret plan with her at the Royal Variety Performance late last year. "We talked a lot about Battersea Dogs Home and how he and Camilla would probably get another dog this year," Holden explained (via the Daily Mail). Holden also said of Charles, "I think he's got a great sense of humor."

In Feb. 2024, it was announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. In Nov. 2024, Charles and Camilla shared the death of a beloved family member—their Jack Russell Terrier, Beth, whom they adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

According to Holden, Charles hopes to adopt another dog for his wife, which would be the perfect salve after a tumultuous year.

The King and Queen shared the news of Beth's death on Instagram, writing, "A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen's much-loved companion from @Battersea Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire."

During an appearance on The Sun 's "Royal Exclusive" show , royal photographer Arthur Edwards said, "Camilla would have been left heartbroken by the recent death of her rescue Jack Russell, Beth." He continued, "I remember once seeing [the dog] on an engagement down in Wiltshire, and the lady that walks them every day came along to see The Queen doing this engagement." Edwards explained, "When she got out of the car and saw the dogs, she went over and played with the dogs, and it made a better picture than the rest of the engagement."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

It seems that Beth held an important place in Camilla's heart, with Edwards telling the outlet, "They were special to her and also to The King. I mean, The King absolutely loves animals...She would be upset about that."