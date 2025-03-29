Duchess Sophie Allegedly Feels "Snubbed" by King Charles as He Refuses to Slow Down Following Hospitalization

"There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more," a royal expert claimed.

Duchess Sophie stepped up in 2024, carrying out a multitude of official engagements on behalf of the Royal Family, while Princess Kate and King Charles underwent cancer treatment. But according to a new report, Duchess Sophie is feeling "snubbed," as she'd allegedly like to take on more responsibility.

Often referred to as Queen Elizabeth II's "true favorite," with whom she had a "deep connection," Duchess Sophie earned a special place within the Royal Family after marrying Prince Edward. However, according to The Sun, Duchess Sophie "has not been asked to help on major jobs—despite sources saying she's 'chomping at the bit' to do more."

King Charles was hospitalized on Thursday, March 27, but rather than utilizing eager Royal Family members, the monarch apparently plans to continue working. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun, "King Charles has always worked hard and is renowned for burning [the] midnight oil and even falling asleep at his desk working so many hours." He continued, "But those days must be a thing of the past and it's vital he looks after his health and cuts down his workload."

Expressing concern about King Charles's workload, Dampier explained, "He needs to pace himself—which The Queen has said he is hopeless at doing—and she is probably the only person he will listen to."

Dampier also suggested that, should King Charles take a break from carrying out official engagements, it would provide "a golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family." The royal expert explained, "Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer...There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more."

Ingrid Seward, the editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, agreed with Dampier, telling The Sun, "[Charles] is in a position of such responsibility and is always saying, 'The trouble with me is I care too much.' He constantly works and wants to work 'til he drops." She continued, "Having cancer treatment every week for more than a year is quite a slog for anyone, let alone having the responsibility of being The King."

As a result, Seward hopes Duchess Sophie is able to step into the spotlight more often. "I'd like to see Sophie given more big jobs because everybody loves her and she could step up," Seward explained.

