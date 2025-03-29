Duchess Sophie Allegedly Feels "Snubbed" by King Charles as He Refuses to Slow Down Following Hospitalization
"There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more," a royal expert claimed.
Duchess Sophie stepped up in 2024, carrying out a multitude of official engagements on behalf of the Royal Family, while Princess Kate and King Charles underwent cancer treatment. But according to a new report, Duchess Sophie is feeling "snubbed," as she'd allegedly like to take on more responsibility.
Often referred to as Queen Elizabeth II's "true favorite," with whom she had a "deep connection," Duchess Sophie earned a special place within the Royal Family after marrying Prince Edward. However, according to The Sun, Duchess Sophie "has not been asked to help on major jobs—despite sources saying she's 'chomping at the bit' to do more."
King Charles was hospitalized on Thursday, March 27, but rather than utilizing eager Royal Family members, the monarch apparently plans to continue working. Royal author Phil Dampier told The Sun, "King Charles has always worked hard and is renowned for burning [the] midnight oil and even falling asleep at his desk working so many hours." He continued, "But those days must be a thing of the past and it's vital he looks after his health and cuts down his workload."
Expressing concern about King Charles's workload, Dampier explained, "He needs to pace himself—which The Queen has said he is hopeless at doing—and she is probably the only person he will listen to."
Dampier also suggested that, should King Charles take a break from carrying out official engagements, it would provide "a golden opportunity for other members of the Royal Family." The royal expert explained, "Sophie has done superbly on recent jobs here and abroad and has become a star performer...There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more."
Ingrid Seward, the editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, agreed with Dampier, telling The Sun, "[Charles] is in a position of such responsibility and is always saying, 'The trouble with me is I care too much.' He constantly works and wants to work 'til he drops." She continued, "Having cancer treatment every week for more than a year is quite a slog for anyone, let alone having the responsibility of being The King."
As a result, Seward hopes Duchess Sophie is able to step into the spotlight more often. "I'd like to see Sophie given more big jobs because everybody loves her and she could step up," Seward explained.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Dua Lipa Swaps Her Valentino Dress for a Marni Mini Skirt
The singer accessorized her outfits with more than $120,000 of jewelry.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Harry Was Allegedly Crushed When William Received "Special Treatment"
"Poor Harry's face across the table," Princess Diana's former butler recalled.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Wasn't Informed About King Charles's Hospitalization as Palace Didn't Want to "Cause Unnecessary Alarm"
"It looks like the duke only found out about his father's latest health update through the media."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Has Been Issued a "Strict" Warning Regarding Her Meeting With the Pope
Her royal tour of Italy comes with a unique set of rules.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The "Impactful" Change Prince William Has Made to Royal Protocol as He "Splits" From King Charles
"It's a model you're likely to see more of," a royal source explained.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Could Donald Trump Work With King Charles to Make America Royal Again?
"This is being discussed at the highest levels."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Admits to Unexpectedly Emotional Moment With Prince William: "It Reduced Me to Tears"
The monarch was "deeply touched" by his son's words.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Why King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Spending a "Lot of Time Apart" Ahead of Their 20th Wedding Anniversary
"Before she married Charles, she made a pact."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Duchess Sophie's Secret Trip to NYC Proves She's the Royal Family's "Secret Weapon"
The Duchess of Edinburgh missed Commonwealth Day for an important cause.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Understandable Reason Queen Camilla Doesn't Cook for King Charles, According to Her Son
"I don't think there's a lot of, 'Honey, I'm home, what's for dinner?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published