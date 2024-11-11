It seems as though Queen Elizabeth got up to plenty of mischief throughout her life. For instance, she once trolled American tourists by pretending she wasn't the Queen. She also didn't mince her words, and reportedly called one photographer "a horrible little man." Now, a new book alleges that Queen Elizabeth said some pretty brutal words about former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his new book Out: How Brexit Got Done and the Tories Were Undone, Tim Shipman revealed that the Queen made a very dark joke about Johnson. According to Shipman, following Johnson's resignation, the monarch allegedly quipped, (via the Express), "At least I won't have that idiot organizing my funeral now."

Elizabeth also reportedly said of the former politician and TV personality, "[he's] perhaps better suited to the stage."

Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth on July 24, 2019. (Image credit: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Shipman shared that the monarch made her comments about Johnson during the final days of her life.

"She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and treasured staff two evenings before her death," he wrote. "The courtier confided that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, mischief in her eye, had said: 'Well at least I won't have that idiot organizing my funeral now.'"

Evidently, the Queen enjoyed making people laugh, with Shipman writing, "This, it seems, was said to amuse but it was a widely shared sentiment in the royal household."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shipman's book also discussed Johnson's alleged beef with King Charles, whom he thought was "too woke." According to the author, Johnson disagreed with Charles' views regarding the U.K.'s approach to making reparations for colonialism and slavery.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Per the book (via GB News ), "[Charles] revealed that he wanted to respond to the widespread fury about colonialism unleashed by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by acknowledging the evils of slavery."

However, the then-Prime Minister reportedly had other thoughts. "Johnson, despairing that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology, was blunt," Shipman explained.