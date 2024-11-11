Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Made a Dark Joke About "Idiot" Boris Johnson Before Her Death
The Queen apparently had "mischief in her eye" as she made the brutal comments.
It seems as though Queen Elizabeth got up to plenty of mischief throughout her life. For instance, she once trolled American tourists by pretending she wasn't the Queen. She also didn't mince her words, and reportedly called one photographer "a horrible little man." Now, a new book alleges that Queen Elizabeth said some pretty brutal words about former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
In his new book Out: How Brexit Got Done and the Tories Were Undone, Tim Shipman revealed that the Queen made a very dark joke about Johnson. According to Shipman, following Johnson's resignation, the monarch allegedly quipped, (via the Express), "At least I won't have that idiot organizing my funeral now."
Elizabeth also reportedly said of the former politician and TV personality, "[he's] perhaps better suited to the stage."
Shipman shared that the monarch made her comments about Johnson during the final days of her life.
"She had enjoyed a gathering of her family and treasured staff two evenings before her death," he wrote. "The courtier confided that when Boris Johnson was mentioned, the Queen, mischief in her eye, had said: 'Well at least I won't have that idiot organizing my funeral now.'"
Evidently, the Queen enjoyed making people laugh, with Shipman writing, "This, it seems, was said to amuse but it was a widely shared sentiment in the royal household."
Shipman's book also discussed Johnson's alleged beef with King Charles, whom he thought was "too woke." According to the author, Johnson disagreed with Charles' views regarding the U.K.'s approach to making reparations for colonialism and slavery.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Per the book (via GB News), "[Charles] revealed that he wanted to respond to the widespread fury about colonialism unleashed by the Black Lives Matter campaign, by acknowledging the evils of slavery."
However, the then-Prime Minister reportedly had other thoughts. "Johnson, despairing that even the monarchy had been captured by woke ideology, was blunt," Shipman explained.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
If You're a Foodie, You'll Want to Devour These TV Shows
From high-stakes cooking competitions to dramas set in the world of restaurants.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Beyoncé Fans Will Love Yale University's New Course Celebrating the Superstar
Now this is a qualification we can all agree on.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Has a Controversial Take on Winter Pedicures
Color coordination doesn't take a season off.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
King Charles Was Accused of Being Too "Woke" By Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Johnson "went in quite hard" on Charles, per a new book.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla's Kids Were "Terrified" By Accidental Queen Elizabeth Run-In
Tom Parker Bowles revealed he only ever met the late Queen twice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles Follows in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps With 'Paddington in Peru' Cameo
"We don't like to make a big deal of it, because Paddington's obviously a very modest fellow."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Training at the Gym" After Completing Her Cancer Treatment
"She has changed the way she lives her life."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Is Being Replaced at Royal Events as She's Too Sick to Attend After Australia Visit
"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
What Are the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster and Why Are They Controversial With the Royals Right Now?
King Charles and Prince William are facing some heat over their finances.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate's Children "Will Be So Proud" as She Returns to the Spotlight This Holiday Season
"It will certainly be an important and hugely welcome milestone along her road to full recovery."
By Amy Mackelden Published