Don't ever try to put Teyana Taylor in a box. The second you start to believe her style is one thing, she transforms into another, like a true fashion girl.

At the 2026 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) red carpet on February 22, the actress arrived to the Sunday evening event in an ensemble no one could have seen coming. Changing her aesthetic entirely, Taylor embraced a more Elizabethan aesthetic.

The fashion provocateur went for a full-coverage gown constructed from plum-colored ruching. It featured a high-low, bubble-style skirt and a large neck ruffle that looked positively royal. (Fitting, for an event with Princess Kate and Prince William in attendance.)

Shortly after she walked the carpet, Burberry came forward as the designer behind the elaborate creation. On a closer look, it's clear the gown subtly played tribute to its most iconic design: the trench coat. It featured trench coat-inspired buckles at the wrists and waist, cinching Taylor's gown to the nth degree.

Teyana Taylor attended the 2026 BAFTAs in a ruched Burberry confection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The One Battle After Another nominee's references to style royalty didn't stop with her exaggerated, ruffled collar. Taylor accessorized her Burberry gown with several Tiffany & Co. pieces worthy of the highest in society. Tiffany's signature Bird on a Rock brooch, which featured a citrine stone made of over 50 carats, was pinned to the top of her gown. She also had a 1940s Tiffany & Co. Archives bracelet—set with diamonds and even more citrines— up her trench-inspired sleeves.

She accessorized with a massive 50-carat citrine brooch from Tiffany & Co. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The look is a noticeable departure from Taylor's two most recent red carpet turns at the Golden Globes and Grammys. Both her custom Schiaparelli (at the former) and her bespoke Tom Ford (at the latter) featured a fitted silhouette and cross-torso cut-outs.

Taylor wore custom Schiaparelli to the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor walked the 2026 Grammys red carpet in a shimmering cut-out dress by Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Taylor arrives at the 2026 Oscars, she could accept her Best Supporting Actress trophy in another entirely unexpected gown. I'll say it again: Don't ever try to put this woman in a box.