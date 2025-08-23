Prince William and Kate Middleton’s "Forever Home" Plans Could Spell “Disaster” for Buckingham Palace

Later this year, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to move their family to a new home in Windsor—and, by all accounts, the move is going to be a permanent one.

“This is a move for the long-term," a source close to the Wales family told The Sun when news of the move broke. "They see it as their forever home.”

According to People, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will make the move from their current four-bedroom home, Adelaide Cottage, to the larger, eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, before Christmas.

“Windsor has become their home," The Sun's source said of the family's decision to move to another, larger residence in Windsor, rather than consider relocating elsewhere. "However, over the last few years while they have lived at Adelaide Cottage there have been some really difficult times."

A report from the BBC reiterated that Will and Kate are said to see the move as being "for the long-term" and view Forest Lodge as their "forever home"—and that the residence is where they intend to live as a family even "when the Prince and Princess of Wales become King and Queen."

Reports that Will and Kate plan to continue living at Forest Lodge after they become King and Queen suggest that the couple has no intention of following royal tradition and living at Buckingham Palace when William takes the throne—a decision that could be a "disaster" for the royal family's iconic London residence, according to Barron's.

"It would be a disaster if Buckingham Palace were sidelined," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told AFP (per Barron's). "It is an iconic building, comparable only to the White House and known worldwide."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Barron's reports, the royal family's history at Buckingham Palace goes back a long way, with sovereigns having lived at the residence since 1837. The outlet adds that, in recent years, this has changed due to ongoing renovations at Buckingham Palace, which contributed to the late Queen Elizabeth II's decision to relocate to Windsor Castle before her death in 2022 and which aren't expected to be finished until 2027.

While Fitzwilliams says King Charles had planed to move to Buckingham Palace after the renovations were complete, his cancer battle has reportedly put those plans in question.

"It is the intention of King Charles and Queen Camilla to do so (move to Buckingham Palace) although given that he is battling cancer, this may well not happen," Fitzwilliams explained.

Charles has instead maintained Clarence House as his primary London residence and is known to enjoy spending time at Highgrove House in western England and Birkhall on the Balmoral estate. Meanwhile, the late Queen was known to prefer living at Windsor Castle and regularly spent time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland during the summer months and at Sandringham House in eastern England every Christmas.

Will and Kate also have multiple residences at their disposal. In addition to Forest Lodge in Windsor, the couple will reportedly continue to use Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate, particularly during the holidays, and apartment 1A at Kensington Palace as their official base when in London.

Fitzwilliams says the long list of additional residences that the royals have access to could also contribute to problems for The Firm's public image.

"There is the danger the monarchy is perceived to have too many homes," Fitzwilliams said.

For what it's worth, however, Fitzwilliams stressed that "those who criticize the monarchy's costs should note that the Buckingham Palace renovation is on schedule and not exceeding its budget" and that the London palace will always be important to the royal family, regardless of who does or doesn't live there.

"It absolutely must remain the center of the monarchy, whether or not William and Catherine actually live in it," he said.