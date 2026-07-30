Queen Elizabeth Once Told Royal Author That Her Kids' One Habit "Annoyed" Her More Than Anything: "It's Just So Wasteful"
According to biographer Gyles Brandreth, the late Queen couldn't stand it when her children didn't follow one rule.
Despite living in a literal palace, Queen Elizabeth was famously frugal. Former royal staff members have frequently commented on her humble tastes and dislike of anything that could be viewed as excess, especially when it came to wasting food. And although King Charles is known for being an environmentalist, the late Queen also had one eco-friendly pet peeve at Buckingham Palace.
In his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, Gyles Brandreth shared that Queen Elizabeth was very much a product of the World War II generation when it came to being thrifty. Decades after rationing and energy usage restrictions had ended, she still didn’t like to use the heat at Buckingham Palace.
“Elizabeth II could not abide empty rooms being heated unnecessarily and preferred her rooms heated with electric fires where she could turn on just one or two bars of the fire as required,” Brandreth wrote.
The late Queen thought that younger people who hadn’t been through the war “were very profligate with their use of fuel,” former Prime Minister Edward Heath told the author. That being said, Queen Elizabeth took matters into her own hands when her family didn't cooperate.
During a conversation with Brandreth in the ‘80s, the late Queen told him that she spent “an awful lot of time going from room to room turning off the lights” when her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward were young.
“It really annoys me when people leave the lights on,” she told Brandreth. “It’s just so wasteful.”
It seems her habits trickled down to King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. In the BBC documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry and William admitted that they take after their father when it comes to turning off the lights.
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“He's a stickler for turning lights off and that’s now something that I’m obsessed with,” Prince Harry said, with Prince William chiming in, “I know, I’ve got serious OCD with light switches now, which is terrible.” The Duke of Sussex said that his wife, Meghan Markle, was puzzled by his lights obsession, with Harry stating she'd say, “Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.”
It seems she has Queen Elizabeth to thank.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.