Buckingham Palace Confirms King Charles Will Be Making the Same "Eyebrow-Raising" Move Prince William Plans When He's King

The Royal Family released its annual Sovereign Grant Report on June 25, and along with releasing The King’s tax bills for the first time in history, the palace confirmed that Buckingham Palace will no longer be used as a royal residence.

King Charles and Queen Camilla currently split their time between Clarence House and their respective country homes, Highgrove House and Ray Mill House, opting not to move into Buckingham Palace since their 2023 coronation. Prince William has also made it clear that his Windsor home, Forest Lodge, will be his “forever home” and he has no plans to move back to London when he’s King.

Instead of making Buckingham Palace his royal home, King Charles has chosen to “widen” access to the historic building, which has only been open to tourists on limited dates in the past. “His Majesty retains huge affection for Buckingham Palace and a deep respect for its role in royal and public life,” the report stated.

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Buckingham Palace will remain as the working headquarters of the monarchy, as well as a tourist attraction. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The palace balcony will continue to be the focus of royal events like Trooping the Colour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It will remain a working home but we are seeking to widen public access precisely to maximise the national benefit of a publicly-funded building,” Buckingham Palace continued, adding that The King and Queen want to ensure there are “increased opportunities” for visitors to tour the building on a more regular basis to lessen the taxpayer burden.

The decision makes King Charles the first monarch not to live at the palace since Queen Victoria moved into the building in 1837. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that “the optics are likely to raise eyebrows” with the public, especially given the $487 million renovation plan that has been in process at Buckingham Palace since 2017.

However, he added, “I don’t think it will change Buckingham Palace's importance if they don’t live there. It will still be 'Monarchy HQ'; it is an iconic building known throughout the world, and there will be much more public access.”