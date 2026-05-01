Of all the VIP siblings in Hollywood, my sister and I resonate the most with the Olsen twins. We're a little moody (complimentary) and we love to twin ever-so-slightly. On April 30, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen made a rare appearance in New York City reaffirming exactly why we love their style, smiles and almost-identical The Row bags in tow.

Do you think Mary-Kate and Ashley texted each other, "Which bag are you wearing?" before their Midtown Manhattan lunch? If they're anything like my sister and I, yes. Both The Row founders carried black, croc top-handle bags, likely from their New York-based label. Mary-Kate, for one, chose a more compact model, featuring the same domed silhouette as Jennifer Lawrence's $33,000 The Row Lady Bag.

Since the rare bowling bag isn't in production anymore, you might assume she'd save it for special occasions only. On the contrary: She's worn it as casually—and regularly—as a Trader Joe's tote since at least 2024. Yesterday, its subtle sheen elevated her black jacket, matching slippers, and ivory scarf, an elegant classic in the Olsen-verse.

Article continues below

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were all smiles, with their respective alligator bags front and center. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Both Olsens looked cut from the same effortlessly-cool cloth: Ashley draped a lightweight spring shawl around her shoulders, too. Her top-handle bag was also crafted from similar glossy croc, except in a Margaux-esque body. The minimalist's twist on the Birkin appeared a few inches wider than Mary-Kate's purse, bordering on the east-west trend. Plus, the reptilian leather turned a touch slouchy near the bag's feet.

Ashley also personalized the ultra-luxe laptop bag with a yellow-gold bag charm. That's the most embellishment I've seen on a The Row piece in a minute. Last September, she paired her jeans outfit with the same embossed bag, minus the charm.

Ashley was spotted last falll wearing the same Margaux-looking bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Olsen twins rarely meet up—let alone leave the house—without a The Row best-seller on their arms. During New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2025, Mary-Kate used the same rare bag as the most lavish, paparazzi-blocking shield.

Soon after, Mary-Kate grabbed sushi with Kendall Jenner (casual) and a leather, alligator-free India Bag. Her $3,850 style sampled the same bowling bag revival as The Row's Lady, at a quarter of the price. If I designed accessories that chic, practical, and celebrity-beloved, I'd want to double up with my sister, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Croc Bags Inspired by the Olsen Twins