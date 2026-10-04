Queen Camilla's Son Reveals the Surprising Hidden Talent His Mom Developed Because His Dad "Was Away a Lot"

"People forget that before she was, you know, this royal figure, we grew up in the country in Wiltshire [in England]," the food critic shared. "My dad [Andrew Parker Bowles] was in the army and was away a lot. So she cooked for us kids."
Parker Bowles continued, "She was a really good cook—a traditional British cook."
Sharing insight into one of his mom's recipes, the food writer shared, "You know, get the best chicken you can afford. Cover it with butter, put a lemon in its cavity. Not up its bottom, as [Camilla] always says; it's actually the neck cavity. And roast it, and that's it."
The outlet also asked Parker Bowles whether he ever gets the chance to cook for Queen Camilla and King Charles when he visits them at home.
"I don't think they would want me to cook for them when I visit," he told the Press and Journal.
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As for some of the simple dishes The Queen apparently likes to eat, Parker Bowles said, "She loves toast, actually, and she makes amazing scrambled eggs."
While Queen Camilla likely doesn't cook very often anymore, it's clear that she was once a master of the kitchen.