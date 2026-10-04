Queen Camilla's Son Reveals the Surprising Hidden Talent His Mom Developed Because His Dad "Was Away a Lot"

"People forget that before she was, you know, this royal figure, we grew up in the country."

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Queen Camilla and her son, Tom Parker Bowles
(Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo/David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Fortnum and Mason)
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Prior to marrying King Charles in April 2005, Queen Camilla lived a full and busy life away from the Royal Family. In fact, according to The Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles, Camilla developed one unexpected, hidden skill when he was still a child.

In a new interview with the Press and Journal, Parker Bowles discussed his upbringing, and one of the talents Queen Camilla developed early on.

"People forget that before she was, you know, this royal figure, we grew up in the country in Wiltshire [in England]," the food critic shared. "My dad [Andrew Parker Bowles] was in the army and was away a lot. So she cooked for us kids."

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Parker Bowles continued, "She was a really good cook—a traditional British cook."

Sharing insight into one of his mom's recipes, the food writer shared, "You know, get the best chicken you can afford. Cover it with butter, put a lemon in its cavity. Not up its bottom, as [Camilla] always says; it's actually the neck cavity. And roast it, and that's it."

Queen Camilla wearing a red scarf and black dress standing next to her daughter Laura Lopes, ex husband Andrew Parker Bowles and son Tom Parker Bowles, both wearing suits

Queen Camilla with her daughter, Laura Lopes, ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, and son Tom Parker Bowles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The outlet also asked Parker Bowles whether he ever gets the chance to cook for Queen Camilla and King Charles when he visits them at home.

"I don't think they would want me to cook for them when I visit," he told the Press and Journal.

As for some of the simple dishes The Queen apparently likes to eat, Parker Bowles said, "She loves toast, actually, and she makes amazing scrambled eggs."

Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla and King Charles

Tom Parker Bowles with Queen Camilla and King Charles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Queen Camilla likely doesn't cook very often anymore, it's clear that she was once a master of the kitchen.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.