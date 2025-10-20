Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis Could Usher In a "Different Era" for the Royals and Ditch "Old-Fashioned" Events
Former royal butler Grant Harrold said Charlotte and Louis might be viewed more "as celebrities or even taking on that influencer role."
As the first true female "spare" in the British Royal Family, Princess Charlotte is already making history. But as the 10-year-old princess and her younger brother Prince Louis, 7, grow up, their future royal roles are unclear. Traditionally, the siblings of a monarch become full-time working royals, but Prince William has already made it clear that he plans to make some big changes in the Royal Family when he becomes King. Whatever their paths might be, former royal butler Grant Harrold says that Charlotte and Louis could help modernize the monarchy when they grow up.
"There will be a high demand on the children, because their workload will be increased," Harrold—speaking on behalf of Study Dog—said. "But the Royal Family may not be carrying out quite the same responsibilities by the time they are old enough."
The former butler, who worked for King Charles from 2004 to 2011, added, "There may be brand endorsements or more support for organizations, with them being seen as celebrities or even taking on that influencer role."
Prince William has pointed out that he would like to move away from the model of doing many traditional royal engagements in favor of fewer, more impactful visits. Harrold noted that with Charlotte and Louis, "It might not be the same as old-fashioned visits with cutting ribbons and visiting important figures."
"I'm sure that will still be part of it, but I think it will evolve a lot, and I think their roles will be quite full-on for them because it will be a different era of the Royal Family and a bit unpredictable," Harrold added.
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte might not even take on full-time royal work at all, as there's nothing set in stone preventing them from choosing a different career path. "I think that's something that their father and mother will support," Harrold said. "I think the days of the royals having to be royals and do what other royals do will be gone."
He added, "I think if Charlotte turns around to her dad and says, ‘Do you know what, I really want to become an architect,’ I think he would be welcoming of that."
At the end of the day, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be growing up in a much different environment than royal spares before them, with Harrold noting they'll have "more freedom and a lot more choice."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.