Since we’re all friends here, I feel I can start today’s edit with a confession: I have a dress problem. Flipping my closet over to summer clothes last weekend, I counted 22 (!) sundresses—linen apron dresses, cotton poplin shirt dresses, smocked floral midis, and minimalist T-shirt dresses—each with a very specific and necessary function (to me). To quote the immortal Devil Wears Prada line, they’re all so different!

I love summer dresses more than any other piece because they’re where I spend the least time getting ready and earn the most outfit compliments. Before you say I need a closet cleanout, just know celebrities are on the same styling wavelength. In fact, they’re convincing me my collection isn’t quite complete. Welcome to the A-list-approved summer dress edit.

The Best Celebrity-Approved Summer Dresses

A few of my favorite summer dresses, as seen on Daisy Edgar-Jones and Taylor Swift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and summer dress styling season. Celebs have been gearing up everywhere from the Cannes Film Festival (Simone Ashley and Daisy Edgar-Jones) to the streets of NYC (Taylor Swift and…Taylor Swift).

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There isn’t necessarily a single dress trend that’s emerging from sighting to sighting. Instead, I’m more interested in how these women pull off such easy-breezy energy regardless of the specifics. The throughline? They pick a dress with a pretty, defining detail, like a painterly print or a ruffled strap, but stick with flowing (read: well-ventilated) silhouettes. No need to worry about sweaty legs sticking to a car or subway seat here. The midi length is also the most versatile: a heel takes it to a Swift-approved NYC date night spot, while a cool sandal fits the beachy dress code of the French Riviera—or wherever you’re enjoying the first summer Friday of 2026.

How I’m Styling My Summer Dresses

Wearing one of my best summer dresses—first seen on Taylor Swift. (Image credit: Halie LeSavage)

My obsession with Dôen dresses like Taylor Swift’s is well-documented on Marie Claire…and all over the internet. That hasn’t changed at eight months pregnant: The comfy smocked bodices mean I can wear the same size now that I did pre-baby (and I can keep wearing them postpartum, too). Now, I’m swapping in more supportive, slip-on braided sandals and a straw tote for fresh-from-the-garden energy. If you’ve never found floral dresses groundbreaking, I have a classic white version I wear just as often (linked below!).

For all the same celebrity-favorite prints and patterns at half the price, I can’t say enough good things about Abercrombie’s current lineup. This strapless striped midi and ballet sneakers will be my plus-one for a long weekend hang in Central Park. When it cools down in the evening, I like to toss a sweater over my shoulders instead of committing to a jacket.

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