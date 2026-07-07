Hold the Neutral Ballerinas—2026's Biggest Color Trend Is Coming for Ballet Flats

Seeing fashion girls in anything-but-black ballet flats is dopamine dressing at its finest. Don't get me wrong, I love neutrals as much as Katie Holmes. But you can't beat the joy that blue ballet flats brought to Lily-Rose Depp's matcha run on July 6.

It seems Holmes and Depp share an affinity for ballet flats on 10,000-step days. Their taste in footwear colors couldn't be more different, however. For Depp, black-and-white basics suddenly became vibrant when she gave her favorite colorless Repetto pair the afternoon off. Her bow-topped ballerinas expanded her color story to new, sky blue levels of striking.

Lily-Rose Depp styled ballet flats in summer's sky blue color trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This fun and flirty shade of blue isn't to be confused with its controversial cousins: cerulean, cobalt blue, cool blue, or aquamarine. The model chose a timeless sky blue style, complete with low vamps, tan gumsoles, and block heels so low, they're barely visible.

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Blue isn't the most conventional ballet flats color, but that's not to say it's absent from VIP shoe racks. Sofia Richie Grainge and Jennifer Lawrence remain equally loyal to blue and black ballet flats—in periwinkle suede and turquoise ostrich, respectively.

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence tested blue ballet flats from The Row, of course. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lily-Rose Depp's footwear collection has never been a sea of neutrals. Last year, she gave flip-flops the peony pink treatment. As recently as the 2026 Met Gala, Chanel's new slingback, cap-toe pumps matched the baby blue tint of Depp's custom shift dress. At this point, 2026 really is blue's big year.

Shop Bright Blue Ballet Flats Inspired by Lily-Rose Depp

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