Hold the Neutral Ballerinas—2026's Biggest Color Trend Is Coming for Ballet Flats
Lily-Rose Depp's pair made her matcha run whimsical.
Seeing fashion girls in anything-but-black ballet flats is dopamine dressing at its finest. Don't get me wrong, I love neutrals as much as Katie Holmes. But you can't beat the joy that blue ballet flats brought to Lily-Rose Depp's matcha run on July 6.
It seems Holmes and Depp share an affinity for ballet flats on 10,000-step days. Their taste in footwear colors couldn't be more different, however. For Depp, black-and-white basics suddenly became vibrant when she gave her favorite colorless Repetto pair the afternoon off. Her bow-topped ballerinas expanded her color story to new, sky blue levels of striking.
This fun and flirty shade of blue isn't to be confused with its controversial cousins: cerulean, cobalt blue, cool blue, or aquamarine. The model chose a timeless sky blue style, complete with low vamps, tan gumsoles, and block heels so low, they're barely visible.
Blue isn't the most conventional ballet flats color, but that's not to say it's absent from VIP shoe racks. Sofia Richie Grainge and Jennifer Lawrence remain equally loyal to blue and black ballet flats—in periwinkle suede and turquoise ostrich, respectively.
Lily-Rose Depp's footwear collection has never been a sea of neutrals. Last year, she gave flip-flops the peony pink treatment. As recently as the 2026 Met Gala, Chanel's new slingback, cap-toe pumps matched the baby blue tint of Depp's custom shift dress. At this point, 2026 really is blue's big year.
Shop Bright Blue Ballet Flats Inspired by Lily-Rose Depp
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.