This Royal Dog Just Stole the Show in Relatable Family Christmas Video

With kids and pets in the mix, there's sure to be a few Christmas mishaps when decorating the tree each year, as the Danish royal family demonstrated in a new Instagram Reel on Monday, December 1. King Frederik, Queen Mary and their children Crown Prince Christian, 20, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14, got into the holiday spirit in Copenhagen, Denmark over the weekend—and their adorable dog joined in the fun.

In their new Reel, the royals hung ornaments and even did a festive dance together at Amalienborg Palace, with one of the family's border collies hanging out by the tree. Crown Prince Christian, who will become king after his father, laid down on the floor to pet the brown-and-white dog in one scene, while Queen Mary played with a dog toy in another.

The family owns two lookalike border collies Grace and Coco, and this isn't the first time one of their dogs have stolen the show at a family occasion. In May, one of the pups ran out on the palace balcony during King Frederik's birthday celebrations, making their family photos all the more memorable.

Princess Isabella gave her dog some pets in the new Reel. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Queen Mary is seen decorating the royal Christmas tree. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Queen Mary took a decorating break to play with their dog. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

The family hung personalized balls with their names, one that looked like the palace, and even an ornament shaped like the Sydney Opera House, in honor of Mary's home country of Australia. Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine also joined their dad for a traditional dance, lifting their arms to form a bridge and laughing as the rest of the family climbed a ladder to trim the tree in the background.

And like most families, there was an ornament casualty, with the Reel showing a smashed Christmas ornament on the floor during their festivities.

"Love this the king and queen being a normal family decorating their Christmas tree and having fun even with the dog," one fan commented on the Reel, while another added, "Love the zoom on that broken ornament 😅."

Another Instagram follower added, in part, "They decorate, be silly, dance, love for each other, and doggies with it all. Our royal family just having fun as it should be ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ 🇩🇰 🇩🇰 🎄 🎄 🎄."