When royal nails come to mind, you probably think of barely-there pinks and nudes, or no nail polish at all. But Princess Josephine of Denmark went for a bolder look in her 15th birthday portraits on Thursday, January 8, revealing a bright blue manicure in new images shared on the royal family's Instagram account.

"Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have a birthday and are turning 15 today 🇩🇰" the royal family captioned the post. In the photos, which were taken at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Josephine poses with her twin brother and on her own in a striped blue blouse with ruffled detail.

Per fashion blog UFO No More, the Vanessa Bruno top actually belongs to Queen Mary, and Josephine also borrowed her mother's gold hoop earrings. The teenager's long, royal blue nails coordinated with her blouse, and as a blue manicure aficionado myself, I definitely approve of Gen Z adopting the trend.

Princess Josephine poses for a 15th birthday portrait. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine posed on the rooftop of the palace for some of their birthday portraits. (Image credit: Kongehuset/Instagram)

Her creative nails give an insight into Josephine's interests, too. The princess—who attends Spir Eferskole boarding school—has a passion for theater and even appeared on a Danish television series in 2024.

Josephine isn't the only royal who's on team bold nails. Princess Eugenie has sported a Union Jack-themed manicure and reindeer-design nails, while Meghan Markle caused a stir with her dark manicure at the 2018 Fashion Awards in London.

Even Princess Kate, who rarely wears polish at all, has experimented with brighter shades, like when she debuted lipstick red nails for Easter 2023.

If you're also looking to liven up your winter nail routine, find some of my favorite blue shades, below.