Princess Josephine of Denmark Shows off a Surprising Royal Manicure—and Borrows Mom Queen Mary's Blouse—in 15th Birthday Photo
Twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent posed for new portraits to celebrate their January 8 birthday.
When royal nails come to mind, you probably think of barely-there pinks and nudes, or no nail polish at all. But Princess Josephine of Denmark went for a bolder look in her 15th birthday portraits on Thursday, January 8, revealing a bright blue manicure in new images shared on the royal family's Instagram account.
"Their Royal Highnesses Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine have a birthday and are turning 15 today 🇩🇰" the royal family captioned the post. In the photos, which were taken at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Josephine poses with her twin brother and on her own in a striped blue blouse with ruffled detail.
Per fashion blog UFO No More, the Vanessa Bruno top actually belongs to Queen Mary, and Josephine also borrowed her mother's gold hoop earrings. The teenager's long, royal blue nails coordinated with her blouse, and as a blue manicure aficionado myself, I definitely approve of Gen Z adopting the trend.
Her creative nails give an insight into Josephine's interests, too. The princess—who attends Spir Eferskole boarding school—has a passion for theater and even appeared on a Danish television series in 2024.
Josephine isn't the only royal who's on team bold nails. Princess Eugenie has sported a Union Jack-themed manicure and reindeer-design nails, while Meghan Markle caused a stir with her dark manicure at the 2018 Fashion Awards in London.
Even Princess Kate, who rarely wears polish at all, has experimented with brighter shades, like when she debuted lipstick red nails for Easter 2023.
If you're also looking to liven up your winter nail routine, find some of my favorite blue shades, below.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.