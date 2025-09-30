Amal Clooney won't be making her film debut in George Clooney's Jay Kelly, but his press tour is as much her style streak, too. She arrived poised to perfection at her husband's New York premiere on Sept. 29, in a delectable red velvet dress.

Though her sartorial prowess would guarantee invites to the buzziest fashion week shows, she swapped the front row for the New York Film Festival. The Clooneys made their grand entrance arm-in-arm, but Amal undeniably stole the show. (She can't help it.) The human rights lawyer—who's famously styled herself for years—got her hands on Look 28 from Oscar de la Renta Fall 2025. The collection made headlines for its fresh-from-the-vine florals, rich colorways, and timeless silhouettes, all of which shined through Clooney's thigh-length mini.

The strapless style began with delicately-draped velvet circling the entire bodice. Around the normal waistline, it transformed into a peony-covered display worthy of a botanical garden. Each three-dimensional appliqué—made of ombré petals and a golden center—mirrored the natural shine of a fresh flower. (The 57-piece collection drew inspiration from "the beauty of the tree peony," after all.) Her exact Oscar de la Renta dress will set you back $12,590, but at least you don't need an "in" with the atelier.

Amal Clooney was all smiles at George's Jay Kelly premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar de la Renta Strapless Floral Embroidered Cocktail Dress $12,590 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Being her own stylist offers Clooney a slew of perks. For one, she could take creative liberties with the mini dress, particularly in the accessory department. Instead of the model's opaque black tights, Clooney went hosiery-free.

You may recognize her metallic gold pumps from any of her public appearances this year. In fact, she's owned the same Gianvito Rossi pair since 2018, wearing them at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the 2025 King's Trust Awards, and every Hollywood affair in between.

Clooney's Cartier earrings, on the other hand, appeared to be a new addition to her enviable jewelry collection. She wore the Panthère de Cartier earrings, featuring 34 brilliant-cut diamonds, fringed strings of beads, and the brand's signature panther motif. Clooney's $28,400 earrings hailed from the same 1980s collection as Taylor Swift's $32,200 diamond watch, which the pop star rarely takes off. The collection's carnivorous emblem reappears on Swift's pendant necklace, ringing up for $12,600.

Back to Clooney. From now until Jay Kelly's drop on Netflix (mark your calendars for Dec. 5), the happy couple will jump from one red carpet to another. On Sept. 29, Clooney set a high bar for herself, one she'll likely surpass in record time.

