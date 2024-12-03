A New Report Debunks Allegations That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Is Missing Millions of Dollars

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is celebrating a successful year with the release of its latest impact report and a new recap video—and the charitable organization has more than doubled the amount of money it raised in 2022.

The Archewell Foundation's mission is to "show up, do good" while uplifting and uniting communities both in the United States and globally. According to tax records reviewed by Marie Claire, the organization brought in $5.3 million in grants for 2023 versus $2 million in 2022. The duke and duchess both take no income from the foundation.

Prior media reports had claimed the foundation left $4 million of unreported funds in its 2022 tax return, however, per People, "the charity has clarified that all funds were properly accounted for, and that sum is reflected in the current tax filing for the 2023 fiscal year."

Having closed out its third full year of operations, the organization has distributed $1.3 million in grants to charity organizations, including those in key areas supported by the couple such as female empowerment, online safety and mental health.

The Welcome Project is one of the foundation's charitable initiatives. (Image credit: Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty)

One such initiative is The Welcome Project, a community-building program to support Afghan women who have resettled in the United States.

During a recent Welcome Project event attended exclusively by Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex said that the initiative "is that perfect example of seeing an immediate need and then saying, ‘Okay, how do you make this a much larger vision so it’s not just a short-term banding on a problem, but a long-term solution?’”

The duchess has met with the women of the Southern California Welcome Project and women's empowerment organization Mina's List twice this year, and she told Marie Claire that it felt rewarding to see the participants "on the other side of what has been a really hard time for many of them, more than most can imagine.”

Prince Harry spoke about the dangers of social media during the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the Welcome Project, one of Archewell's other key initiatives is its Parents Network. The program was launched this summer to unite families whose children have been impacted by the dangers of social media, and Prince Harry spoke out about the harmful effects today's digital world can have on children during several events this year, including the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative meeting.

As for some of the grants the foundation gave out, Archewell awarded $250,000 to the Women's Wellness (Spa)ce, a Philadelphia-based center run by President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, for women impacted by trauma. Mental health organization Humanity Crew received $130,000, and the NAACP received $125,000, per Archewell's tax return.