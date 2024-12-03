A New Report Debunks Allegations That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation Is Missing Millions of Dollars
In fact, quite the opposite.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation is celebrating a successful year with the release of its latest impact report and a new recap video—and the charitable organization has more than doubled the amount of money it raised in 2022.
The Archewell Foundation's mission is to "show up, do good" while uplifting and uniting communities both in the United States and globally. According to tax records reviewed by Marie Claire, the organization brought in $5.3 million in grants for 2023 versus $2 million in 2022. The duke and duchess both take no income from the foundation.
Prior media reports had claimed the foundation left $4 million of unreported funds in its 2022 tax return, however, per People, "the charity has clarified that all funds were properly accounted for, and that sum is reflected in the current tax filing for the 2023 fiscal year."
Having closed out its third full year of operations, the organization has distributed $1.3 million in grants to charity organizations, including those in key areas supported by the couple such as female empowerment, online safety and mental health.
One such initiative is The Welcome Project, a community-building program to support Afghan women who have resettled in the United States.
During a recent Welcome Project event attended exclusively by Marie Claire, the Duchess of Sussex said that the initiative "is that perfect example of seeing an immediate need and then saying, ‘Okay, how do you make this a much larger vision so it’s not just a short-term banding on a problem, but a long-term solution?’”
The duchess has met with the women of the Southern California Welcome Project and women's empowerment organization Mina's List twice this year, and she told Marie Claire that it felt rewarding to see the participants "on the other side of what has been a really hard time for many of them, more than most can imagine.”
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Along with the Welcome Project, one of Archewell's other key initiatives is its Parents Network. The program was launched this summer to unite families whose children have been impacted by the dangers of social media, and Prince Harry spoke out about the harmful effects today's digital world can have on children during several events this year, including the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative meeting.
As for some of the grants the foundation gave out, Archewell awarded $250,000 to the Women's Wellness (Spa)ce, a Philadelphia-based center run by President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, for women impacted by trauma. Mental health organization Humanity Crew received $130,000, and the NAACP received $125,000, per Archewell's tax return.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Celebrities Can Thank Two Best Friends for Their Favorite Vintage Dresses
The duo behind Rixo has dressed Kate Middleton, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Hailey Bieber.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why Alex Consani's Model of the Year Award Matters
The model's big win marks an important first for her and the industry more broadly.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Yes, I Absolutely Want To Smell Like a Marshmallow, Thank You So Much
Let's get toasted.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Royal Family's Christmas Rules Range From Funny to Outrageous
"Don't suggest playing Monopoly, it's banned!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Prince Harry Hinted at Starting a Family and Moving Abroad in a 2015 Interview, Pre-Meghan Markle
"Whenever anyone says to me that it was Meghan's fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
How Meghan Markle's Queen Elizabeth-Themed Gift For Prince Harry Got "Smashed" on Christmas Eve
"Pieces lay all over the floor."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
These Royally Approved and Editor-Loved Rothy’s Flats Are on Major Sale for Black Friday
They also come editor-approved.
By Kristin Contino Last updated
-
Prince Harry and Mike Tindall's Friend Opens Up on Encounters with "Dysfunctional" Royal Family: "Some Aren't as Great as Others"
English rugby legend James Haskell shared his thoughts on royalty (and an "inappropriate" Prince Andrew joke) in a new interview.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Exclusive: Meghan Markle Hosts Heartfelt Holiday Dinner for Afghan Women Starting New Lives in America
The Duchess of Sussex sat down with ‘Marie Claire’ to discuss the Archewell Foundation’s Welcome Project and her own holiday traditions with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launching Major New Project in December
Get ready for some action.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry Just Sent Out Invites to an Intimate Christmas Party He's Hosting Solo
"He appreciates that the festive season can be hard."
By Amy Mackelden Published