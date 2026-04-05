Prince George Is Almost as Tall as Mom Princess Kate at the Royal Family's Easter Sunday Service in 2026
And she's wearing four-inch heels!
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Every year, members of the Royal Family attend church on Easter Sunday. On April 5, 2026, Princess Kate accompanied her husband, Prince William, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—to the Easter Matins service at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle. While the Princess of Wales's outfit drew much admiration, royal fans were also shocked to see just how tall 12-year-old Prince George is compared to his mom.
Prince George—who will officially become a teenager on July 22, 2013—appears to have undergone a growth spurt ahead of his Easter Sunday appearance. Standing next to his mom Kate, George's increased height was even more obvious, particularly as the princess's Ralph Lauren Celia Pumps boast a four-inch heel. Without her stilettos, Kate is likely a similar height to her eldest son.
Royal fans reacted to Prince George's impressive height on social media. One commenter wrote on X, "The fact that Prince George (not yet 13) is almost as tall as his mom in heels!" Another fan commented, "Look how tall Prince George is?!"Article continues below
Someone else concurred, writing on X, "Seems Prince George is already taller than Princess Catherine if she's not wearing heels. Of course as both Princess Catherine [and] Prince William are quite tall, it's likely the children will be just as tall, or taller!" Another royal fan expressed their shock, saying, "Wow I can't believe how tall Prince George has gotten."
Basically, no-one was prepared for Prince George's appearance on Easter Sunday in 2026.
For the occasion, Princess Kate rewore a Self-Portrait blazer dress from her closet, which she previously wore to an engagement with Princess Anne in 2022. She accessorized the smart cream dress with a Juliette Botterill Oak Leaf Teardrop Hat in an oyster shade and a $450 DeMellier Nano Montreal Bag in Deep Toffee.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.