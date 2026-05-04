There is no one cooler than Solange Knowles, and her latest hair transformation is proof. On May 4, also known as Met Gala Monday, the artist posted an Instagram photo dump to celebrate her latest project: Encyclopedia Saint Heronica, a retrospective, anthological exploration of Saint Heron as a publishing house, creative agency, design lab, and living record by Pin Up Magazine. It’s a project that has long been close to the star’s heart, founded to spotlight the voices of the marginalized in the arts, music, literature, and design. It’s one of my personal favorite projects of hers; however, I had to do a double-take when I realized she dropped the announcement alongside a new hairstyle. One that sees her with barely any hair at all.

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In the accompanying interview and photo shoot for the magazine, Knowles is seen in various areas of the Sain Heron studio in New York City, sporting her new buzz cut. This new style comes weeks after she revealed a similar version of the same hairstyle back in April, with the previous iteration featuring a sort of patchwork design. Her latest version of the style kept things simple: a classic close shave with a line-up, and just enough hair to cover her head. No designs, no frills, but still incredibly elegant. If the phrase “bold restraint” were a hairstyle, it’d be this one, and who better than one of the most incredible creatives of our time to rock the look.

As a card-carrying member of the short-hairstyle committee myself, while I’ve considered a buzz cut in the past, the shortest length I’ve ever personally reached is a chin-length bob. Still, that doesn’t mean that a buzz cut is entirely off the table, as I have some pretty incredible celebrities that I can use as reference. Aside from Solange herself, other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Florence Pugh have taken a stab at the hairstyle, and even Disney alum Auli'i Cravalho revealed a pink version of the style back in 2024. If there were ever a time to commit to this hairstyle, it’d be before we’re all tossed into the furnace that is considered summer in New York City, but realistically, the only “right” time is the one that you choose. That being said, if you’re ready to take the plunge, keep reading for a few products that you’ll want to keep on hand post-haircut.

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TOPICS Hairstyles