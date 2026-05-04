Princess Kate Might Be Famously Competitive, But James Middleton Says There's "No Rivalry" in Their Shared Hobby With Pippa

Bees were a hot topic during King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States last week, and keeping the insects is a hobby that’s also shared in Princess Kate’s family. In a new interview with Hello! magazine, James Middleton opened up on his own love of beekeeping—and his lack of honey “rivalry” with sisters Kate and Pippa.

“Within the family, we're often exchanging a jar for a jar,” he told the outlet. “It's incredible how different places produce different types of honey and different-tasting honey.”

Princess Kate has donned a beekeeping suit to celebrate World Bee Day and shared her homegrown honey during royal events, just like The King and Queen enjoy keeping their own bees. But James says that his big sister—who is famously competitive when taking part in activities with Prince William—keeps it cool when it comes to honey.

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Princess Kate celebrates World Bee Day in 2023. (Image credit: Matt Porteous/Kensington Royal)

James Middleton is pictured with his wife, Alizée Thevenet, in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked if there was any rivalry about which Middleton had the best honey, James replied, “Not at all.”

“The beekeeping community is about sharing advice and experiences, because no two years are ever the same,” he continued. “So it's about sharing knowledge. I wouldn't say there's any rivalry at all.”

James, 39, credits his family with getting him involved in the hobby after they gifted him 1,000 bees for his 24th birthday, per Hello!

James and Pippa Middleton attend the Wimbledon championships in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with sharing their love of beekeeping, Pippa and Kate have stood by their brother during his mental health challenges over the years. In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James shared how his sisters went to therapy appointments with him and helped him through a period of deep depression.

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"I jokingly say that I had three mothers growing up. I had my mother and my two sisters, who were mothering figures to me," he said in a previous interview with Hello!