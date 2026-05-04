Princess Eugenie's Sons Help Her Make a Surprising Announcement in First Instagram Post Since Andrew's Arrest
Congratulations are in order for the Brooksbank family.
Princess Eugenie has been quiet on Instagram since the news of her father’s arrest in February, but on Monday, May 4, she shared an exciting announcement with a little help from her sons, August and Ernest.
“Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” Eugenie captioned a sweet photo of August, 5, and Ernest, who will turn 3 at the end of May. In the picture, the boys are standing in front of a white picket fence and looking down at an ultrasound photo.
In turn, Buckingham Palace shared an official pregnancy announcement, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”Article continues below
Princess Eugenie pregnancy post
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The palace shared that Ernest and August “are also very excited to have another sibling join the family” and that King Charles “has been informed and is delighted with the news.”
There was no mention of Princess Eugenie’s parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or Sarah Ferguson, in the palace statement. However, the news release sends a strong message that Eugenie is still very much part of the Royal Family despite her father's scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein.
Eugenie and Jack’s happy announcement comes after paparazzi photos of the princess and her big sister, Princess Eugenie, were released while they were on a lunch date in London last Thursday. Later that evening, snaps of Eugenie showing off a prominent baby bump were taken following a dinner out with Jack in Notting Hill.
Before breaking her pregnancy news, Princess Eugenie shared some sweet photos of her husband, Jack, over the weekend to celebrate his 40th birthday. "Happy 40th my love.." she posted on her Instagram Story along with pictures of her husband on the beach and a throwback of them with Jack wearing a sombrero.
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"Here's to another 16...xx" she ended the series of posts.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.