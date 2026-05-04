Princess Eugenie's Sons Help Her Make a Surprising Announcement in First Instagram Post Since Andrew's Arrest

Princess Eugenie has been quiet on Instagram since the news of her father’s arrest in February, but on Monday, May 4, she shared an exciting announcement with a little help from her sons, August and Ernest.

“Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️” Eugenie captioned a sweet photo of August, 5, and Ernest, who will turn 3 at the end of May. In the picture, the boys are standing in front of a white picket fence and looking down at an ultrasound photo.

In turn, Buckingham Palace shared an official pregnancy announcement, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

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Princess Eugenie pregnancy post A photo posted by on

The palace shared that Ernest and August “are also very excited to have another sibling join the family” and that King Charles “has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

There was no mention of Princess Eugenie’s parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor or Sarah Ferguson, in the palace statement. However, the news release sends a strong message that Eugenie is still very much part of the Royal Family despite her father's scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Eugenie and Jack’s happy announcement comes after paparazzi photos of the princess and her big sister, Princess Eugenie, were released while they were on a lunch date in London last Thursday. Later that evening, snaps of Eugenie showing off a prominent baby bump were taken following a dinner out with Jack in Notting Hill.

Jack Brooksbank played with his family on the beach in a snapshot Eugenie shared on her Instagram Story. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Princess Eugenie celebrated Jack's birthday with an unseen photo of the couple. (Image credit: Princess Eugenie/Instagram)

Before breaking her pregnancy news, Princess Eugenie shared some sweet photos of her husband, Jack, over the weekend to celebrate his 40th birthday. "Happy 40th my love.." she posted on her Instagram Story along with pictures of her husband on the beach and a throwback of them with Jack wearing a sombrero.

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"Here's to another 16...xx" she ended the series of posts.