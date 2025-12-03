Former Royal Chef Shares the One Christmas Food Prince Harry and Prince William "Weren't Big" On Eating
The boys "didn't get to choose" when it came to Christmas lunch.
Kids can be famously picky eaters, but when you're dining with a British monarch, there's a whole set of rules and restrictions. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, Queen Elizabeth in particular was "very traditional" about mealtimes, especially at Christmas.
Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino, McGrady said that Christmas on the Sandringham estate was run like a "military operation." When asked if Prince Harry and Prince William had any favorite Christmas foods they asked for, McGrady said the boys weren't given the option for special dishes.
"William and Harry were young when I was there and they didn’t get to choose [what they ate for Christmas]," McGrady shared. He explained there were three different turkeys prepared on Christmas Day, with two "for the royal dining room" and another for "the younger royals."
He continued that Harry, William and the other royal children ate a "traditional Sunday roast, which was the turkey that everyone had on Christmas Day in the U.K." But when it came to dessert, McGrady admitted there was one dish the boys weren't a fan of eating.
"We did send up ice creams to them because they weren’t big mince pie eaters," the chef shared.
While Prince William and Prince Harry did get at least one small accommodation, other guests were out of luck. When asked if different members of the Royal Family had favorite dishes he was asked to prepare, the former palace chef replied, "Absolutely not!"
"That goes for every meal that you ate with The Queen [Elizabeth]," he added. "You’re dining with Her Majesty the monarch, so whatever she chooses, that's what you eat. If you don’t like that, you get a McDonald’s on the way home!"
Queen Elizabeth's strict menus would not accommodate special dietary restrictions, according to McGrady. "You wouldn’t ask for a vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, lactose-free menu or anything like that," he said. "When The Queen was there, it was all very traditional.”
When it came to Christmas, the chef—who now lives in Texas and runs a private catering company—said there were "no restrictions" outside of the "same old rules." He explained, "We didn't do garlic because The Queen found it antisocial, or heavy onions for the same reason."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.