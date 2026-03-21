Gwyneth Paltrow's Rare Hermès Kelly Bag Is the Perfect Accoutrement for Her Minimalist Outfit
The actress wore clothing from her eponymous label for the outing in New York.
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After reinvigorating red-carpet cut-outs at the Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow traveled cross-country for the 46th Annual New York Women in Film and Television "Muse Awards." For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore her own label, which she paired with a rare Hermès Kelly bag.
With husband Brad Falchuk in tow, the Marty Supreme star was photographed outside of Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20 ahead of the event. Paltrow's navy ensemble combined a Gwyn $850 Beatrice Pleated Skirt in Dark Navy with the label's $1,095 Suki Coat, constructed from a heavy wool-cashmere blend and featuring faux-horn buttons.
Gwyn, of course, is Paltrow's eponymous fashion house, recently renamed from G. Label and available to shop on Goop.Article continues below
The Shakespeare in Love icon accessorized her outfit with a pair of Jude's "Date" peep-toe leather mules in a navy shade. Finally, she carried a rare Hermès Kelly bag in black leather and featuring gold hardware.
As always, Paltrow has given onlookers plenty of style inspiration, particularly for those all-important transitional winter to spring workwear outfits.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.