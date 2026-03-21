Gwyneth Paltrow's Rare Hermès Kelly Bag Is the Perfect Accoutrement for Her Minimalist Outfit

After reinvigorating red-carpet cut-outs at the Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow traveled cross-country for the 46th Annual New York Women in Film and Television "Muse Awards." For the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress wore her own label, which she paired with a rare Hermès Kelly bag.

With husband Brad Falchuk in tow, the Marty Supreme star was photographed outside of Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20 ahead of the event. Paltrow's navy ensemble combined a Gwyn $850 Beatrice Pleated Skirt in Dark Navy with the label's $1,095 Suki Coat, constructed from a heavy wool-cashmere blend and featuring faux-horn buttons.

Gwyn, of course, is Paltrow's eponymous fashion house, recently renamed from G. Label and available to shop on Goop.

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Gwyneth Paltrow wears her own label—Gwyn—for an appearance in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The Shakespeare in Love icon accessorized her outfit with a pair of Jude's "Date" peep-toe leather mules in a navy shade. Finally, she carried a rare Hermès Kelly bag in black leather and featuring gold hardware.

Gwyneth Paltrow carrying her rare Hermès Kelly bag. (Image credit: Getty Images/BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As always, Paltrow has given onlookers plenty of style inspiration, particularly for those all-important transitional winter to spring workwear outfits.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow