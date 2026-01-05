Prince Louis regularly entertains royal fans at official events, particularly as he's known for his cheeky behavior. For instance, on Christmas Day in 2025, the 7-year-old prince "grabbed" a chocolate gift from one royal fan, leaving dad Prince William to conduct damage control. And according to a royal expert, Louis was also seen "refusing" a different gift from another bystander.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "Louis, meanwhile, was showing his dad who was boss by refusing to don a woolly hat which a member of the public had handed to William. It was a charming family scene, and the Wales's took longer than any of the others to work their way along the crowds."

Unsurprisingly, it seems that Prince Louis is more than happy to accept gifts in the form of candy and sweet treats. Wooly hats, not so much.

"Louis, meanwhile, was showing his dad." (Image credit: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images)

Bond also shared, "I was struck, in particular, by how confident young Charlotte seemed on Christmas Day." She continued, "She was launching into the crowd by herself, no longer with her mother's guiding hand on her shoulder, chatting with the well-wishers who'd gathered, bending down to shake hands with wheelchair users, and even giving one or two members of the crowd a big hug."

According to the former BBC royal correspondent, "[Prince] George...seemed full of the joys of Christmas and was happy to pose for photos by himself." Basically, Princess Kate and Prince William's kids truly seemed to be enjoying themselves during the 2025 festive season.

Prince Louis carrying a chocolate gift from a royal fan. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Bond further suggested that Kate and William would continue to introduce their children to public royal duties at a reasonable pace. "We'll no doubt see the whole family out and about at a few occasions in the coming year, but it's way too early for them to be on more frequent public display," Bond shared.