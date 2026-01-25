Following the revelation that King Charles refused to "change" one breakfast habit, Queen Camilla's own dietary requirements have been reported. The Queen's son, Tom Parker Bowles, shared the unexpected ingredients his mother won't eat, and the one vegetable she refuses to touch.

Speaking to Parker Bowles for the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla shared, "I can't bear peppers, raw or cooked." She continued, "I'm not a fan of offal either, aside from very good liver. And I avoid chilli and garlic too, unlike my son."

The Royal Family abides by certain food rules, which are religiously followed by the royal chefs. It was previously confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady that garlic was essentially banned from the royal kitchens, and that Queen Elizabeth II wouldn't eat it.

As for the food she does enjoy eating, Queen Camilla gave her son a long list. "One of my favorite foods is baked beans on toast," The Queen noted. "Always Heinz. And freshly cooked fish and chips, wrapped in paper. That smell. You cannot beat proper fish and chips."

Queen Camilla even discussed what she would include in a "last supper," noting that it "would probably involve my own asparagus, with lots of butter." However, The Queen also admitted that not everything she attempted to cook turned out well. "I could fill a book with all my cooking disasters," Camilla told her son.

She continued, "I'm not a natural baker, to say the least. As for baked potatoes...many a poor, incinerated specimen has been found in the bottom of the Aga, put in, then forgotten about."

But when it comes to peppers, garlic, and chilli, they're unlikely to be on the menu anytime soon.